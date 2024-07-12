Momentum Welcomes Ayodeji (Deji) Sonoiki as New Director of Utilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentum, an award-winning global cleantech consultancy, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ayodeji (Deji) Sonoiki as the new Director of Utilities. With over 15 years of experience in the energy sector and a strong track record in transformational leadership, Deji is set to drive Momentum’s mission of advancing clean energy and sustainable practices in the utility industry.









“Deji’s expertise will be crucial in navigating the complexities of public funding for utilities and establishing new partnerships with industry stakeholders,” said Ethan Hanohano, Vice President of Momentum. “Momentum is committed to driving innovation and growth in the utility sector, and we believe Deji will play a pivotal role in this endeavor.”

Deji joins Momentum from his recent role at Ernst and Young as Manager of Transformation Design and Execution, where he led numerous large-scale projects, including a multi-million dollar product line implementation and various initiatives in asset management and data governance. His leadership has been pivotal in driving significant sales and forging strategic partnerships through innovative solutions for utility and industrial clients.

Before this, Deji held several key positions, including Manager of Electric Distribution Planning & Scheduling and Manager of Electric Asset Data Management at Pacific Gas and Electric Company. In these roles, he demonstrated exceptional skills in strategic planning, and operational efficiency, leading teams to achieve significant milestones.

Deji’s academic background includes a Master of Science in Financial Management from University of East London and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Olabisi Onabanjo University. He also holds several professional certifications, including SAFe Agilist, Project Management Professional, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, and is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, reflecting his commitment to continuous improvement and excellence.

“Joining Momentum excites me as we drive the transformation of the utility industry through innovative funding,” said Deji Sonoiki. “I eagerly anticipate meeting our existing stakeholders and forging new connections.”

In his new role, Deji will focus on enhancing Momentum’s utility sector participation. His deep expertise in asset management, transmission and distribution operations, energy procurement, and regulatory compliance will be pivotal in accelerating the adoption of zero-emission technologies and sustainable practices in the utility sector.

Momentum is a global consultancy that designs and develops innovation campaigns for forward-thinking organizations working to deploy transformative energy, transportation, and manufacturing technologies. The company’s Design|Develop|Deploy platform generates dramatic results: together with 1500+ clients and institutional partners, Momentum has helped deploy $10B+ in globally significant innovations—while leveraging $2B in public non-dilutive capital—in partnership with dozens of the world’s most innovative companies: Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Volvo, General Motors, Port of Long Beach, Sempra Energy, Schneider Electric, TravelCenters of America, SMUD, New Energy Nexus, CALSTART, and Wells Fargo’s IN2 Accelerator. Momentum’s demonstration partners include a robust ecosystem of leading national laboratories and universities, public- and investor-owned utilities, and air, land, and sea-ports throughout North America. Founded in 2005, Momentum has grown to be among the most sought-after clean technology and commercialization partners in North America. Momentum received the National Growth Accelerator Award from the US Small Business Administration and was acknowledged in 2021 by Sacramento Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Sacramento.

