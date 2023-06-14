Momentive Names Eric Johnson CEO and Announces Plans to Return to Iconic SurveyMonkey Brand

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentive, the maker of SurveyMonkey, today announced that it will return to its iconic SurveyMonkey brand name under the direction of new CEO Eric Johnson. Departing CEO Zander Lurie recently stepped down after seven years leading the company.

Johnson was named CEO following the completion of the company’s acquisition by an investor consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion. He joined the company in 2022 as interim Chief Marketing Officer to guide marketing strategy, brand development, and overall growth. Johnson has an extensive background building digital businesses as CEO at LaneOne, a digital ticketing platform, and EVP & General Manager at CBS Interactive. He previously served as President of the music streaming and ecommerce business Wolfgang’s Vault and started his career in Investment Banking at JPMorgan, covering software and digital media companies.

“We are excited about the opportunities SurveyMonkey has in front of it. As we execute against our core priorities, we are enthusiastic to partner with new leadership and welcome Eric as CEO,” said J.T. Treadwell, Managing Director at STG. “Over the last three decades, Eric has shown that he is a strong customer- and innovation-centric leader, with deep experience in digital-first brands. He joins us with tremendous passion for the SurveyMonkey franchise and people, and we look forward to building the business together.”

“As a longtime fan and user of SurveyMonkey, I am honored to step in as CEO,” said Johnson. “With nearly one million paying users, a talented team, and an unwavering commitment to serving our customers, we have the building blocks for a bright future. Returning to the SurveyMonkey brand will unify our products under a single iconic name that has been synonymous with helping customers gather insights and engagement data for decades.”

“I’d like to thank Zander for his many years of service to the company as a board member and CEO,” Johnson continued. “Under his leadership, we transformed from a survey provider to an insights company with a strong global footprint and significant market opportunity. We all wish Zander the best.”

“I’m filled with gratitude for the past seven years I have spent serving as CEO and working alongside this outstanding team to grow the business,” said Lurie. “Together, we completed our IPO and more than doubled our annual revenue. I have tremendous confidence in my colleagues and Eric, and know that with him at the helm, the company is well positioned for success.”

About Eric Johnson

Eric Johnson joined Momentive, now SurveyMonkey, in 2022 as interim Chief Marketing Officer to guide marketing strategy, brand development, and overall growth. Previously, Eric was the CEO at LaneOne, a digital ticketing platform. Prior to LaneOne he was EVP & General Manager at CBS Interactive, running the CNET Media Group, which spanned over a dozen brands and web properties. He also previously served as President at Wolfgang’s Vault. He started his career in Investment Banking at JPMorgan, covering software and digital media companies for over 11 years. Eric has a B.A. from Princeton University.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a global leader in online surveys and forms that empowers people with the insights they need to make decisions with speed and confidence. Our fast, intuitive feedback management platform connects millions of users worldwide with real-time AI-powered insights that drive meaningful decisions. We provide answers to more than 20 million questions every day so that people and organizations can attract new audiences, delight customers, create advocates, and extend their competitive advantage in the marketplace. Our vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at surveymonkey.com.

About STG

STG is a private equity partner to market-leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market-winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world-class management teams. STG’s expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 50 global companies. For more information, please visit www.stgpartners.com.

