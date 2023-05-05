Momentive Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), the maker of SurveyMonkey, today reported first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2023.

Q1 2023 Key Results

Total revenue was $118.8 million, an increase of approximately 2% year-over-year.

Sales-assisted channel revenue was $46.7 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year. Sales-assisted channel revenue accounted for approximately 39% of total revenue, up from approximately 35% in Q1 2022. We ended the quarter with approximately 13,200 sales-assisted channel customers, down approximately 4% from roughly 13,700 in Q1 2022.

Self-serve channel revenue was $72.1 million, a decrease of 5% year-over-year.

Deferred revenue was $216.5 million, flat year-over-year. Remaining performance obligations were $245.5 million, flat year-over-year.

Paying users totaled approximately 878,600, a decrease of 2% from roughly 894,400 in Q1 2022. Approximately 92% of our paying users were on annual plans, up from 91% a year ago.

Average revenue per user was approximately $546, up 2% from approximately $535 in Q1 2022.

GAAP operating margin was negative 17.9% and non-GAAP operating margin was 11.9%.

GAAP net loss was $23.8 million and GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.16. Non-GAAP net income was $12.1 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.08.

Net cash used in operating activities was $7.9 million and free cash flow was negative $10.0 million.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $199.1 million and total debt was $184.3 million for net cash of approximately $14.7 million as of March 31, 2023.

For a detailed explanation of the company’s non-GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix section of this press release. For more information on the company’s first quarter 2023 financial results, please visit the Momentive investor relations website at investor.momentive.ai.

Transaction with Symphony Technology Group

On March 13, 2023, Momentive announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG) in an all cash transaction that values Momentive at approximately $1.5 billion. On April 27, 2023, the Company filed its definitive proxy statement related to the proposed acquisition and announced it will hold a special meeting of stockholders via live webcast on May 31, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PT to approve the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Momentive shareholders and the receipt of required regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

In light of the Company’s pending acquisition, Momentive will not host a conference call or live webcast to discuss these financial results. Additionally, the Company is not providing financial guidance for Q2 2023 and full year 2023.

About Momentive

Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), maker of SurveyMonkey, empowers people with the insights they need to make business decisions with speed and confidence. Our fast, intuitive experience and insights management solutions connect millions of users at more than 330,000 organizations worldwide with AI-powered technology and up-to-the-minute insights, so they can shape what’s next for their products, industries, customers, employees, and the market. Ultimately, our vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) March 31,



2023 December 31,



2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 199,080 $ 202,816 Accounts receivable, net 31,760 33,656 Deferred commissions, current 9,965 9,775 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,769 17,207 Total current assets 256,574 263,454 Property and equipment, net 630 1,006 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,232 32,252 Capitalized internal-use software, net 29,942 29,595 Acquisition intangible assets, net 4,785 5,156 Goodwill 460,979 459,817 Deferred commissions, non-current 13,595 14,307 Other assets 4,459 4,568 Total assets $ 802,196 $ 810,155 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,688 $ 16,418 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 26,759 24,969 Accrued compensation 23,605 31,893 Deferred revenue, current 215,865 206,728 Operating lease liabilities, current 8,033 8,046 Debt, current 1,900 1,900 Total current liabilities 285,850 289,954 Deferred revenue, non-current 641 719 Deferred tax liabilities 6,641 6,337 Debt, non-current 182,441 182,916 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 37,874 39,584 Other non-current liabilities 3,890 3,885 Total liabilities 517,337 523,395 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 2 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,018,529 997,621 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,420 ) (3,425 ) Accumulated deficit (731,252 ) (707,437 ) Total stockholders’ equity 284,859 286,760 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 802,196 $ 810,155

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended



March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Revenue $ 118,821 $ 116,986 Cost of revenue (1)(2)(3) 20,557 22,903 Gross profit 98,264 94,083 Operating expenses: Research and development (1)(3) 32,665 36,716 Sales and marketing (1)(2)(3) 47,919 59,636 General and administrative (1)(3) 31,737 27,917 Restructuring (1)(2) 7,197 4,883 Total operating expenses 119,518 129,152 Loss from operations (21,254 ) (35,069 ) Interest expense 4,148 2,226 Other non-operating income, net (2,038 ) (134 ) Loss before income taxes (23,364 ) (37,161 ) Provision for income taxes 451 216 Net loss $ (23,815 ) $ (37,377 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 149,345 150,262 (1) Includes stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized as follows:

Three Months Ended



March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 1,241 $ 1,409 Research and development 7,734 8,644 Sales and marketing 4,075 6,065 General and administrative 7,352 7,375 Restructuring — 2,761 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized $ 20,402 $ 26,254 (2) Includes amortization of acquisition intangible assets as follows:

Three Months Ended



March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ — $ 1,414 Sales and marketing 371 1,452 Restructuring — 45 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets $ 371 $ 2,911 (3) Includes transaction expenses associated with the proposed merger with an investor consortium led by STG Partners, LLC during the three months ended March 31, 2023, and transaction expenses associated with the terminated merger with Zendesk, Inc. during the three months ended March 31, 2022:

Three Months Ended



March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 10 $ 318 Research and development 47 1,770 Sales and marketing 23 1,679 General and administrative 7,381 2,733 Acquisition-related transaction costs $ 7,461 $ 6,500

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (23,815 ) $ (37,377 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,710 9,354 Non-cash leases expense 2,182 3,202 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized 20,402 26,254 Deferred income taxes 304 217 Bad debt expense 497 644 Unrealized foreign currency (gains) losses, net and other (195 ) 727 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,334 (1,047 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,090 ) (8,117 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,024 ) (2,341 ) Accrued compensation (8,368 ) (6,898 ) Deferred revenue 9,033 14,283 Operating lease liabilities (2,897 ) (3,801 ) Net cash used in operating activities (7,927 ) (4,900 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (15 ) (441 ) Capitalized internal-use software (2,079 ) (2,565 ) Proceeds from sale of a private company investment 6,753 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,659 (3,006 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises — 2,273 Payments to repurchase common stock — (36,376 ) Repayment of debt (550 ) (25,550 ) Net cash used in financing activities (550 ) (59,653 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 213 393 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,605 ) (67,166 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 203,258 306,121 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 199,653 $ 238,955 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest paid for term debt $ 3,967 $ 2,009 Non-cash investing and financing transaction: Stock compensation included in capitalized software costs $ 506 $ 719

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. SUPPLEMENTAL DISAGGREGATED REVENUE DATA (unaudited) Quarterly Disaggregated Revenue Three Months Ended (in thousands) Mar. 31,



2023 Dec. 31,



2022 Sep. 30,



2022 Jun. 30,



2022 Mar. 31,



2022 Self-serve revenue $ 72,099 $ 73,105 $ 74,629 $ 76,055 $ 75,803 Sales-assisted revenue 46,722 49,288 46,746 44,108 41,183 Revenue $ 118,821 $ 122,393 $ 121,375 $ 120,163 $ 116,986

Self-serve revenues are generated from products purchased independently through our website.

Sales-assisted revenues are generated from products sold to organizations through our sales team.

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (unaudited) (1) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Loss) Income from operations Three Months Ended



March 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 GAAP Loss from operations $ (21,254 ) $ (35,069 ) GAAP Operating margin (18 )% (30 )% Stock-based compensation, net 20,402 26,254 Acquisition-related transaction costs 7,461 6,500 Restructuring 7,197 2,077 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 371 2,911 Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 14,177 $ 2,673 Non-GAAP Operating margin 12 % 2 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Loss) Income and (Loss) Income per diluted share Three Months Ended



March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 GAAP Net Loss $ (23,815 ) $ (37,377 ) GAAP Net Loss per diluted share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per diluted share 149,345 150,262 Stock-based compensation, net 20,402 26,254 Acquisition-related transaction costs 7,461 6,500 Restructuring 7,197 2,077 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 371 2,911 Income tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments (2) 503 219 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 12,119 $ 584 Non-GAAP Net Income per diluted share $ 0.08 $ — Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per diluted share 149,680 151,657

(1) Please see Appendix A for explanation of non-GAAP measures used. (2) Due to the full valuation allowance on our US deferred tax assets, there were no tax effects associated with the Non-GAAP adjustments for acquisition-related transaction costs and restructuring costs. Non-GAAP adjustments pertain to the income tax effects of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and stock-based compensation, net.

Calculation of Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended



March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Net cash used in operating activities $ (7,927 ) $ (4,900 ) Purchases of property and equipment (15 ) (441 ) Capitalized internal-use software (2,079 ) (2,565 ) Free cash flow $ (10,021 ) $ (7,906 )

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (unaudited) (1) Calculation of Constant Currency Revenue and Constant Currency Revenue Growth Rate Three Months Ended



March 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 Growth Rates GAAP Revenue $ 118,821 $ 116,986 2 % Effects of foreign currency exchange rates 2,930 Constant currency revenue $ 121,751 4 %

Supplemental GAAP and Non-GAAP Information Three Months Ended



March 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 GAAP Gross profit $ 98,264 $ 94,083 GAAP Gross margin 83 % 80 % Stock-based compensation, net 1,241 1,409 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets — 1,414 Acquisition-related transaction costs 10 318 Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 99,515 $ 97,224 Non-GAAP Gross margin 84 % 83 % GAAP Research and development $ 32,665 $ 36,716 GAAP Research and development margin 27 % 31 % Stock-based compensation, net 7,734 8,644 Acquisition-related transaction costs 47 1,770 Non-GAAP Research and development $ 24,884 $ 26,302 Non-GAAP Research and development margin 21 % 22 % GAAP Sales and marketing $ 47,919 $ 59,636 GAAP Sales and marketing margin 40 % 51 % Stock-based compensation, net 4,075 6,065 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 371 1,452 Acquisition-related transaction costs 23 1,679 Non-GAAP Sales and marketing $ 43,450 $ 50,440 Non-GAAP Sales and marketing margin 37 % 43 % GAAP General and administrative $ 31,737 $ 27,917 GAAP General and administrative margin 27 % 24 % Stock-based compensation, net 7,352 7,375 Acquisition-related transaction costs 7,381 2,733 Non-GAAP General and administrative $ 17,004 $ 17,809 Non-GAAP General and administrative margin 14 % 15 % GAAP Restructuring $ 7,197 $ 4,883 GAAP Restructuring margin 6 % 4 % Stock-based compensation, net — 2,761 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets — 45 Other restructuring costs 7,197 2,077 Non-GAAP Restructuring $ — $ — Non-GAAP Restructuring margin 0 % 0 % (1) Please see Appendix A for explanation of non-GAAP measures used.

APPENDIX A

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.



EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP (“GAAP”), we use the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net (loss) income, Non-GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP research and development margin, Non-GAAP sales and marketing, Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin, Non-GAAP general and administrative, Non-GAAP general and administrative margin, Non-GAAP restructuring, Non-GAAP restructuring margin, free cash flow, constant currency revenue, and constant currency revenue growth rate. Our definition for each Non-GAAP measure used is provided below, however, a limitation of Non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not have uniform definitions. Accordingly, our definitions for Non-GAAP measures used will likely differ from similarly titled Non-GAAP measures used by other companies thereby limiting comparability.

Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, Non-GAAP operating margin: We define Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets, acquisition-related transaction costs, and restructuring. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP net (loss) income, Non-GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share: We define Non-GAAP net (loss) income as GAAP net loss excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets, acquisition-related transaction costs, restructuring, and including the income tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share is defined as Non-GAAP net (loss) income divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin: We define Non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets, and acquisition-related transaction costs. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP research and development margin: We define Non-GAAP research and development as GAAP research and development excluding stock-based compensation, net and acquisition-related transaction costs. Non-GAAP research and development margin is defined as Non-GAAP research and development divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP sales and marketing, Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin: We define Non-GAAP sales and marketing as GAAP sales and marketing excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets, and acquisition-related transaction costs. Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin is defined as Non-GAAP sales and marketing divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP general and administrative, Non-GAAP general and administrative margin: We define Non-GAAP general and administrative as GAAP general and administrative excluding stock-based compensation, net and acquisition-related transaction costs. Non-GAAP general and administrative margin is defined as Non-GAAP general and administrative divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP restructuring, Non-GAAP restructuring margin: We define Non-GAAP restructuring as GAAP Restructuring excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets, and other restructuring costs. Non-GAAP Restructuring margin is defined as Non-GAAP Restructuring divided by revenue.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as GAAP net cash provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. We consider free cash flow to be an important measure because it measures our liquidity after deducting capital expenditures for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs, which we believe provides a more accurate view of our cash generation and cash available to grow our business. We expect to generate positive free cash flow over the long term. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool, and it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures, such as net cash provided by or used in operating activities. Some of the limitations of free cash flow are that free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments and may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Constant currency revenue, Constant currency revenue growth rate: We define constant currency revenue as GAAP revenue excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. We believe providing revenue on a constant currency basis helps our investors to better understand our underlying performance, independent of foreign currency movements. Constant currency revenue compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period over period and is calculated by translating current period foreign currency revenues using average exchange rates from prior year comparable period. Constant currency revenue growth rate is calculated by determining the percentage change in current period constant currency revenue over comparable prior period GAAP revenue.

We use these Non-GAAP measures to compare and evaluate our operating results across periods in order to manage our business, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation, and for budgeting and developing our strategic operating plans. We believe that these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by our management in evaluating our financial performance and for operational decision making, but they are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We have excluded the effect of the following items from the aforementioned Non-GAAP measures because they are non-cash and/or are non-recurring in nature and because we believe that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding these items provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity. We further believe these measures are useful to investors in that they allow for greater transparency to certain line items in our financial statements and facilitate comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peer operating results. A description of the Non-GAAP adjustments for the above measures is as follows:

Stock-based compensation, net : We incur stock based-compensation expense on a GAAP basis resulting from equity awards granted to our employees. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.

: We incur stock based-compensation expense on a GAAP basis resulting from equity awards granted to our employees. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods. Amortization of acquisition intangible assets : We incur amortization expense on intangible assets on a GAAP basis resulting from prior acquisitions. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of any acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of acquisition intangible assets will recur in future periods.

: We incur amortization expense on intangible assets on a GAAP basis resulting from prior acquisitions. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of any acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of acquisition intangible assets will recur in future periods. Acquisition-related transaction costs : We incur transaction costs on a GAAP basis resulting from our acquisitions, including our proposed merger with an investor consortium led by STG Partners, LLC and our terminated acquisition by Zendesk, Inc. These costs relate to advisory, legal and accounting services, retention payments to certain employees, and third-party advisory and professional fees associated with activist defense. Acquisition-related transaction costs is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of any acquisitions and are therefore excluded from our Non-GAAP results as they do not otherwise relate to our core business operations.

