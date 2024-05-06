Momcozy Launches The Momcozy Village Ahead of Mother’s Day

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momcozy, the beloved maternity and baby brand trusted by over 3 million moms worldwide, is thrilled to unveil the Momcozy Village, a nurturing hub designed to support moms through the transformative journey of motherhood.

This virtual village is live through May 31, offering a sanctuary for moms to prepare for motherhood and adapt to the physical changes of pregnancy.

As part of the brand’s commitment to mothers, Momcozy is highlighting its comprehensive product solutions, meticulously designed to provide comfort and convenience across every aspect of motherhood, and offering special deals along the way.

Organized into five distinct categories – Cozy Prepare, Cozy Feeding, Cozy Outing, Cozy Parenting, and Cozy Recovery – the Momcozy Village addresses the diverse needs of moms at every stage with an array of thoughtfully-designed products, such as:

Momcozy YN46 Maternity Bra, a Cozy Prepare essential, which offers enhanced support without compromised comfort while gently embracing mom’s growing breasts. Momcozy Mobile Style Hands-Free Breast Pump, a Cozy Feeding essential, which features increased suction power and a fit-in-bra design, offering a revolutionary pumping experience designed for modern moms. Momcozy Baby Monitor with Camera and Audio – a Cozy Parenting essential – which has won Gold in the MadeForMums Awards 2024 thanks to its incredible performance such as an amazing battery life, clear viewing day or night, and unparalleled portability for peace of mind wherever you are at home.

“Making mom life easier has always been at the core of Momcozy’s mission. With the Momcozy Village, we’re not just offering products – we are building a community of support and connection for moms around the world. Because every mom deserves to feel empowered and cherished on this incredible journey.” said a Momcozy Brand Representative.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, Momcozy is delighted to offer irresistible deals and early savings on its official website, including:

May 3: 25% off the Momcozy Baby Monitor and Baby Monitor/Baby Sound Machine bundle.



May 4: 25% off the Momcozy Baby Carrier and Baby Carrier and Portable Bottle Warmer



May 5: 25% off the Momcozy V2 Wearable Breast Pump and V2/Lactation Massager bundle.

At the heart of the Momcozy village lies the belief that it takes more than just the efforts of one individual to raise a child – it takes a village. The Momcozy Village exemplifies the brand’s commitment to enhancing the journey of motherhood, providing essential comfort and support for moms worldwide.

Visit Momcozy’s oﬃcial website to discover more and elevate your motherhood experience until May 31.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom care products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’ lives easier around the world.

