Moloco Welcomes New Investors Into Its Cap Table

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moloco, a leader in operational machine learning (ML) and performance advertising, announced that investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company and Singapore-based global investor, EDBI, have become Moloco shareholders via secondary stock transactions. Fidelity Management & Research Company acquired Moloco shares from Korea Investment Partners (KIP), a Series A investor.

These recent transactions value Moloco at more than $2.0B, an increase of more than 40% since its Series C valuation of $1.5B in 2021. These transactions resulted from secondary share sales, and Moloco did not receive any primary proceeds.

These transactions come as Moloco continues to see rapid growth across its portfolio of software solutions powered by machine learning, including:

Demand Side Platform : Moloco’s Demand Side Platform enables performance advertisers to purchase media on more than 2 million apps using an automated system powered by machine learning and optimized for outcomes. Moloco helps customers expand their performance advertising spend beyond the big tech companies to the open internet while achieving results that only the most sophisticated machine learning systems can deliver. Today, more than a thousand global advertisers use this platform to acquire customers and generate real value.

: Moloco’s Demand Side Platform enables performance advertisers to purchase media on more than 2 million apps using an automated system powered by machine learning and optimized for outcomes. Moloco helps customers expand their performance advertising spend beyond the big tech companies to the open internet while achieving results that only the most sophisticated machine learning systems can deliver. Today, more than a thousand global advertisers use this platform to acquire customers and generate real value. Retail Media Platform (RMP) : Moloco’s Retail Media Platform is an enterprise software solution that enables online marketplaces and retailers to build their own ML-powered advertising business. The platform utilizes Moloco’s advanced ML infrastructure and proprietary models to help customers launch profitable advertising businesses in a matter of weeks. Moloco has enabled customers to activate over 10,000 advertisers in a single day due to its automated user experience and powerful machine learning models. RMP is a flexible solution with implementations for customers in diverse industries including luxury goods, food delivery, furniture, and travel.

: Moloco’s Retail Media Platform is an enterprise software solution that enables online marketplaces and retailers to build their own ML-powered advertising business. The platform utilizes Moloco’s advanced ML infrastructure and proprietary models to help customers launch profitable advertising businesses in a matter of weeks. Moloco has enabled customers to activate over 10,000 advertisers in a single day due to its automated user experience and powerful machine learning models. RMP is a flexible solution with implementations for customers in diverse industries including luxury goods, food delivery, furniture, and travel. Streaming Media Monetization Solution: Moloco’s solution for streaming media and OTT is an enterprise software solution that enables media owners to accelerate their advertising business with machine learning. Moloco’s full-funnel solution enables streaming companies to offer both brand and performance ads, expanding their total market opportunity, and increasing ads revenue.

“Moloco continues to gain traction on its mission to empower businesses of all sizes to grow using operational machine learning,” said Ikkjin Ahn, CEO and Co-Founder, Moloco. “We continue to grow quickly while remaining highly profitable and cash-flow positive. Our unique financial profile allows us to invest into new products such as our Retail Media Platform and our monetization solution for streaming media and OTT providers.”

Ahn continued: “We’re excited to add long-term, fundamental investors on our cap table, and we’re grateful for the support we’ve received from KIP since our formative days. We’d like to thank the KIP team for believing in our long-term ML product vision and enabling our success over the years.”

Moloco has grown revenue by more than 5x in the two-year period from 2020 to 2022 and finished 2022 with over $200M in revenue. The company has been profitable for 12 consecutive quarters.

Moloco’s mission is to empower businesses of all sizes to grow through operational machine learning. With Moloco’s machine learning platform for growth and performance, every app publisher and e-commerce marketplace can now unlock the value of their unique, first-party data. Moloco Cloud DSP enables performance marketers to quickly scale user acquisition and achieve greater lifetime value through market-validated prediction models. Moloco Retail Media Platform enables commerce platforms to establish their own performance ads business. Moloco Monetization for Streaming and OTT enables streaming media companies to build a scalable and profitable ad business that delivers results for advertisers. Moloco was founded in 2013 by a team of machine learning engineers and has offices throughout the US, the UK, Germany, Korea, China, India, Japan, and Singapore.

