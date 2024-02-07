Moloco Launches Agency Partner Program to Extend Benefits of Operational Machine Learning to Performance Agencies

New program enables agencies to drive real value for their customers across the open internet, leveraging Moloco’s DSP solution

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moloco, a leader in operational machine learning (ML) and performance advertising, unveiled the Moloco agency partner program. This program empowers agencies to scale performance for advertiser clients, accelerate user acquisition, and amplify the agency’s presence as a performance marketing leader in mobile app advertising.

The Moloco agency partner program offers comprehensive benefits to accelerate agency revenue including:

Win new business : Fuel agency success using Moloco’s training resources, pitch support, and incentives to win new business

: Fuel agency success using Moloco’s training resources, pitch support, and incentives to win new business Drive client success: Boost client success through industry insights, technical support, sales resources, and early access to new products

Boost client success through industry insights, technical support, sales resources, and early access to new products Amplify agency presence in the industry: Demonstrate agency expertise in operational ML plus industry leadership with certifications, awards, and marketing opportunities

Serving diverse global regions and industries, Moloco has 12 official flagship agency partners, including:

Addict Mobile: A mobile marketing agency with proven expertise in optimization in the mobile environment

Admiral Media: An award-winning mobile app marketing agency focused on user acquisition with a data-driven approach to app marketing

Appvertiser: An agency that simplifies growth for leading app titles by working as an extension of in-house mobile marketing teams supporting Paid UA, Soft Launches, Organic Growth (ASO), and Creative Production

Winclap: A growth transformation company helping brands attract, acquire, retain and monetize users with full-funnel solutions that include Paid Media, Creative Services, Growth Strategy, Lifecycle Services, and Martech Implementation

“By equipping agencies with greater tools and knowledge, Moloco comes closer to achieving a future where any global business can leverage advanced ML to achieve their goals and foster growth,” said Dan Stephen, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships at Moloco. “We’re excited to build an ecosystem of agency partners and support their growth by helping them build new services and revenue streams on top of our award-winning technology.”

Moloco provides agencies with access to cutting-edge ML technology that enhances the performance potential of the open internet. This program allows agency ad buyers to maximize performance across mobile app placements, creating the agility necessary to manage campaigns in real-time to drive real value for clients.

“We at Admiral Media are thrilled to be a founding partner of the Moloco agency partner program. Our collaboration with Moloco has been instrumental in driving growth, not just for our business, but most importantly for our clients. The innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology provided by Moloco empower us to deliver outstanding results and stay at the forefront of the performance marketing industry. We chose to partner with Moloco because of their unparalleled commitment to excellence and the tangible value they bring to our campaigns. We’re excited about the future and the endless possibilities this partnership holds.”



— Andre Kempe, CEO, Admiral Media

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with Moloco, recognized for their innovative and data-driven approach in mobile. This enduring partnership combines their technological expertise with our proven digital marketing acumen, consistently driving growth and success for our clients’ businesses.”



— Agustin Ochoa, Performance Senior Manager, Winclap

For more information, please visit the Moloco agency partner program website.

About Moloco:

Moloco’s mission is to empower businesses of all sizes to grow through operational machine learning. With Moloco’s machine learning platform for growth and performance, every app publisher and e-commerce marketplace can now unlock the value of their unique, first-party data. Moloco Cloud DSP enables performance marketers to quickly scale user acquisition and achieve greater lifetime value through market-validated prediction models. Moloco Retail Media Platform enables commerce platforms to establish their own performance ads business. Moloco Monetization for Streaming and OTT enables streaming media companies to build a scalable and profitable ad business that delivers results for advertisers. Moloco was founded in 2013 by a team of machine learning engineers and has offices throughout the US, the UK, Germany, Korea, China, India, Japan, and Singapore.

