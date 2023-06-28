Moleaer Partners with Griffin to Offer Nanobubble Technology to the Horticulture Industry

Companies to exhibit at Cultivate’23 on July 15-18, 2023

HAWTHORNE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AgTech–Moleaer, a global leader in nanobubble technology, has entered into a distribution agreement with Griffin Greenhouse Supplies, one of the largest horticultural distribution and brokerage companies in the U.S.





“Moleaer’s nanobubble technology helps growers worldwide lower their input costs and water usage and increase their yield at a time when water, electricity, fertilizer and chemical prices are rising,” said Nick Dyner, CEO of Moleaer. “We’re excited to partner with Griffin to enable more growers to access these savings and productivity improvements more easily.”

The partnership enables growers to access Moleaer’s nanobubble technology with greater after-market support and expertise through the knowledge and capabilities that have made Griffin the leading provider of products and solutions to greenhouse and nursery producers for over 75 years.

“We’re proud of our long history of providing our customers with quality horticulture products and outstanding service, and we’re always looking to add the most innovative and exciting products to our offerings,” said Tami Van Gaal, CEA Division Leader at Griffin. “With installations in hundreds of CEA facilities, Moleaer has a strong reputation that adds tremendous value to our portfolio.”

To date, Moleaer has installed approximately 1,000 nanobubble generators in a range of cultivation facilities around the world, from small vertical farms and greenhouses to nurseries and outdoor farms using precision irrigation. Growers consistently observe improvements in water quality, disease and biofilm control, water infiltration, and yield, brix or caliper of fruits and vegetables.

Moleaer and Griffin will be exhibiting at Cultivate’23, the largest all-industry horticulture trade show in North America, at booths #2332 and #2525 respectively. Attendees interested in visiting Moleaer’s booth can contact Justin Leavitt at 828-201-3673 or justin@moleaer.com. For more information, please visit moleaer.com.

About Moleaer

Moleaer™ is the leading nanobubble technology company with over 2,400 nanobubble generator installations in 50+ countries. Deploying the unique power of nanobubbles, Moleaer enhances and improves the performance and productivity of some of the most critical industrial processes, unlocking the power of water to help farmers grow more food, empower businesses to manage their water needs more effectively and efficiently, and restore aquatic ecosystems sustainably without chemicals.

Nanobubbles, which are 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt, allow the scarce resource of water to do more with less. They supersaturate water with oxygen, form natural oxidants for disinfection, improve plant health, and increase water’s ability to permeate soil and rock. Moleaer’s patented nanobubble technology provides the highest oxygen transfer rate in the aeration and gas infusion industry, with an efficiency of more than 85% per foot of water. Its nanobubble generators are a cost-effective, chemical-free solution proven to increase sustainable food production, reduce chemical usage, restore aquatic ecosystems, and improve natural resource recovery. Moleaer technology has been validated by extensive research and renowned universities. Visit: www.Moleaer.com.

About Griffin

Griffin Greenhouse Supplies, Inc., headquartered in Tewksbury, Mass., has served the needs of growers in greenhouse and nursery production, and independent garden centers for more than 75 years. Griffin operates fifteen fully stocked service centers, serving growers and retailers nationwide. The business also distributes live goods including seed, cuttings, and young plants. Griffin is among the premier distributors in the U.S., with an outstanding reputation for operational excellence, high-quality products, and superior customer service. For more information, please visit https://www.griffins.com/.

