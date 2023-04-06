<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Mojaloop Foundation to Host Digital Public Goods Workshop at the Africa Fintech Summit

Panelists to Discuss How Digital Public Goods Advance Financially Inclusive Digital Public Infrastructure on April 12 in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Mojaloop Foundation today announced it is an official sponsor of the Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS), held April 12, at the Walter E Washington Convention Center, in Washington, D.C. In addition, the Mojaloop Foundation will host a Digital Public Goods workshop, and the Foundation’s Executive Director, Paula Hunter, will take part in a panel focused on payments innovation. To register for the Summit and Mojaloop Foundation Workshop, visit africafintechsummit.com/registration/.


Held during the World Bank 2023 Spring Meetings, the Africa Fintech Summit is a global initiative dedicated to accelerating the growth of the African fintech ecosystem and advancing financial inclusion. The Summit brings together innovators, regulators, investors, global industry leaders, and stakeholders to foster collaboration and networking opportunities.

“Mojaloop Foundation’s financial inclusion mission has resonated loudly with the African fintech community. We are excited that our workshop at the Africa Fintech Summit will focus on how digital public goods can serve as a path forward for creating instant inclusive payments systems that connect all digital financial providers and customers within an economy,” said Mojaloop Foundation Executive Director Paula Hunter. “We encourage attendees to join the workshop and panel, and we welcome any organization that has an interest in advancing digital financial inclusion to join the Foundation.”

Supporting Digital Public Goods for Sovereign Digital Infrastructure
Wednesday, April 12, from 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m., Room 101

More and more countries are interested in sovereign national digital infrastructure, which traditional development bank procurement processes make incredibly difficult to achieve. This Mojaloop Foundation-sponsored workshop will look at the wide range of factors that go into selecting and using Digital Public Goods, including everything from procurement, project management, and maintenance to governmental human resource investments and ecosystem and system integrator capacity building. Learn more about the workshop here: https://africafintechsummit.com/aftsdc2023-agenda/.

    • Paula Hunter, Executive Director, Mojaloop Foundation
    • Christine Kim, Principal, Investments, Co-Develop
    • Harish Natarajan, Lead, Payments and Market Infrastructure, World Bank
    • Jeremiah Grossman, Senior Digital Financial Services Policy Specialist, United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF)
    • Jonathan Dolan, Director of Research, Digital Impact Alliance

Wednesday, April 12, from 3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Mojaloop Foundation Executive Director Paula Hunter will also be taking part in a panel exploring how new sub-sectors of fintech are beginning to gain significant traction to help individuals easily save, withdraw, invest, and conduct other common transactions. This conversation invites some of the most exciting innovators in Africa’s digital identity, payments & neobanking space to discuss the recent trends and the future of digital banking and payments in Africa. Join in person or virtually to learn more about Africa’s digital identity, payments, and neobanking innovations. Read more about the panel here: https://africafintechsummit.com/aftsdc2023-agenda/.

About the Mojaloop Foundation

The Mojaloop Foundation’s mission is to increase financial inclusion by empowering organizations creating interoperable payment systems to enable digital financial services for all. Sponsor-level members include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coil, Google, INFITX, MAS, Ripple and The Rockefeller Foundation. To achieve its mission, Mojaloop Foundation operates as a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization, maintaining its free, open source software, Mojaloop, and community as public goods in the service of financial inclusion. Merchants, banks, providers, government offices and other entities looking to build inclusive payments platforms can use Mojaloop – whole, adapted or as a real-time payments reference model. For more information about the Mojaloop Foundation, visit https://mojaloop.io/.

