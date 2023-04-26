Mohawk Networks Leverages the Calix Platform To Ensure Vitality for Their Community While Reducing Truck Rolls 80 Percent

Mohawk Networks, LLC, an inaugural member of the Calix Tribal Advisory Board, has generated massive operational efficiencies with the Calix platform to ensure long-term sustainability while deploying new managed services within the community of Akwesasne

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced that Mohawk Networks, LLC (Mohawk Networks) supports growth and vitality in the Mohawk territory by delivering a broadband experience that creates new jobs and keeps community members in the region. With new access to reliable, secure broadband, young adults in Akwesasne have started online ventures selling fashion, art, and traditional medicine so they can raise their families in the culture. At the same time, Mohawk Networks uses the Calix platform to run their business at the lowest possible operational expense (OPEX). With end-to-end visibility into the subscriber experience with Calix Cloud®, the Mohawk Networks customer support team can identify, troubleshoot, and resolve subscriber issues remotely. Since 2017, the team has maintained a steady focus on long-term operational sustainability. Thanks largely to the Calix platform, they cut unnecessary truck rolls by 80 percent—a key performance indicator of efficiency. This enabled them to pivot their highly skilled tech workforce to focus on revenue-generating work related to their fiber and wireless expertise. In 2021, Mohawk Networks became certified by the United States Small Business Administration as a tribal 8(a) entity and expanded revenue diversification opportunities through government contracting. By partnering with Calix, Mohawk Networks will continue to grow their business and expand self-reliance for the community of Akwesasne.

Mohawk Networks was established as a tribally owned and operated broadband service provider (BSP) by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe in Akwesasne, New York, in 2015. It was formed after the tribe’s completion of a $15 million broadband project that laid 68 miles of fiber. As a result, they have connected hundreds of Akwesasne residents, businesses, and anchor institutions (like tribal government program offices, first responder services, and public schools) to reliable, cost-effective broadband, voice, and video services. Because Mohawk Networks uses the full Calix platform, they can easily launch new managed services that enhance well-being in their community. Shortly before the pandemic, they launched ProtectIQ® home network security for all subscribers, blocking thousands of monthly digital threats. For families in need of advanced parental controls, Mohawk Networks introduced ExperienceIQ®.

Mohawk Networks is one of a growing number of tribally owned BSPs transforming their communities. Calix has partnered with over 60 percent of tribal BSPs in the United States and is extending this expertise to help more tribes build successful broadband businesses. At the National Tribal Telecommunications Association (NTTA) Tribal Broadband Summit last month, Calix launched the education program ”Broadband Services for Tribal Communities” in Calix Broadband Academy. Designed exclusively for Native American and First Nations communities across the United States and Canadian provinces, the curriculum prepares tribal community leaders for every step of the broadband journey, from funding to building and operating new broadband networks.

To ensure that tribal communities’ unique requirements are reflected in the Calix innovation roadmap, Calix established the Calix Tribal Advisory Board. Mohawk Networks general manager Allyson Mitchell is one of seven Calix customers on the inaugural Tribal Advisory Board, joining leaders from Alluvion Communications, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Telephone Authority, Gila River Telecommunications, Seneca Energy, Siyeh Communications, and Tohono O’odham Utility Authority.

“We have an obligation to our community to provide access and reliability of our fiber network to level the playing field—’digital equity’ first requires connectivity for Indigenous communities,” said Mitchell. “We are proud of the investment we’ve made to ensure access to essential services, create employment, foster new businesses and e-commerce opportunities, upskill our workforce, and reinvest in our community. We could not ask for a more committed partner than Calix—they have played an important role in our success to date, and we look forward to building on this together.”

“The Calix mission is to leverage the democratizing power of our platform and managed services to allow even the smallest BSP to simplify their business, excite their subscribers, and grow their value for the community—which is the first priority of most tribally owned broadband providers,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “Mohawk Networks is an inspiration to the Calix team and to other tribal BSPs as they transform their community while retaining ownership of their future. The simplicity of our platform ensures long-term profit and sustainability and allows for additional investment in the community. Meanwhile, new managed services like ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ protect tribal members and enhance lives. The Calix team is proud to support Mohawk Networks and the community of Akwesasne as they transform their future. Their purpose is an inspiration to our entire team every day.”

About Calix

Broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes leverage the Calix broadband platform and managed services to simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers, and grow their value. The Calix platform and managed services enable our customers to grow their subscriber base, revenue, profitability, and subscriber satisfaction—and ultimately transform the communities they serve. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our BSP customers and their communities.

