Mogo Reiterates Support for KAOS Capital’s Call for Change at WonderFi

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), today reiterated the Company’s support for KAOS Capital Inc. (“KAOS”) and its call for change at WonderFi Technologies Inc. (“WonderFi”) (TSX:WNDR), including KAOS’s intention to nominate a new slate of directors to the WonderFi board. Mogo also confirms that the Company has, at all times, acted in accordance with its contractual obligations and applicable laws in respect of its support for KAOS.

Mogo is disappointed that the board of WonderFi has chosen to continue spending time and shareholder money attacking its largest shareholders, including Mogo, in an effort to distract from the operational and governance issues at WonderFi, rather than engaging productively to create value for all shareholders.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO; TSX:MOGO) is a financial technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with more than 2 million members, $9.9B in annual payments volume and a ~13% equity stake in Canada’s leading Crypto Exchange WonderFi (TSX:WNDR). Mogo offers simple digital solutions to help its members dramatically improve their path to wealth-creation and financial freedom. Mogotrade offers commission-free stock trading that helps users thoughtfully invest based on a Warren Buffett approach to long-term investing – and make a positive impact with every investment. Moka offers Canadians a real alternative to mutual funds that overcharge and underperform with a passive investing solution based on a S&P 500 strategy at a fraction of the cost. Through its wholly owned digital payments subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, Mogo also offers a low-cost payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for companies across Europe and Canada. The Company, which was founded in 2003, has approximately 200 employees across its offices in Vancouver, Toronto, London & Casablanca.

Contacts

For further information:



Craig Armitage



Investor Relations



investors@mogo.ca

US Investor Relations Contact



Lytham Partners, LLC



Ben Shamsian



New York | Phoenix



shamsian@lythampartners.com

(646) 829-9701