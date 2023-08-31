Home Business Wire Mogo Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement
VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies, today announced that it has received formal notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on Nasdaq.

The notice indicated that, as a result of the closing bid price of the Company’s common share having been US$1.00 per share or greater for at least ten consecutive business days, from August 14, 2023 through August 25, 2023, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and the matter has been closed.

About Mogo

Mogo, one of Canada’s leading digital finance companies, is empowering its members with simple digital solutions to help them build wealth and achieve financial freedom. Mogo’s trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary bringing automated, fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians, forms the heart of Mogo’s digital wealth platform. Mogo also offers digital loans and mortgages. Through Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, we also offer a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe and Canada. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

Contacts

Craig Armitage

Investor Relations

investors@mogo.ca
(416) 347-8954

US Investor Relations Contact

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

shamsian@lythampartners.com
(646) 829-9701

