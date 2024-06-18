Moesif Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Deepens Partnership with AWS to Simplify Usage-Based Billing and Observability for APIs and AI Apps

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–(Collision 2024) – Moesif, a leading provider of API monetization and usage-based billing solutions, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.









Moesif’s native integrations with AWS services like Amazon API Gateway and Kinesis Data Firehose enable developers to rapidly implement usage-based billing on diverse usage metrics. With native integrations for many AWS services, Moesif enables businesses to get started in under 15 minutes. Moesif’s collaboration with AWS on the SaaS Builder Toolkit for AWS (SBT) enables developers to quickly build SaaS applications without worrying about usage-based billing and other boilerplate workflows. Additionally, Moesif integrates with popular billing providers such as Stripe and Chargebee to streamline invoicing and payments.

“We are thrilled to join the AWS ISV Accelerate Program and further strengthen our relationship with AWS,” said Derric Gilling, CEO of Moesif. “Our mission is to help organizations build and monetize better API products, and this partnership allows us to reach a broader audience and empower more businesses to execute on their API strategy more efficiently.”

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Moesif with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

Moesif’s API monetization solution not only simplifies usage-based billing for APIs and AI applications but also offers powerful API observability and usage analytics. With real-time monitoring and unified reporting from various sources, including AWS services, Moesif provides valuable and actionable insights into customer usage. These insights empower businesses to make data-driven decisions, resolve customer issues, drive product-led growth, and ensure customer spending aligns with the value they receive.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry’s highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Moesif participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Moesif customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Moesif’s solutions are available globally. To learn more, visit Moesif and AWS Partnership.

About Moesif

Moesif is a cloud-based solution for API monetization and customer observability, empowering businesses to monetize their APIs and AI applications with ease. Moesif’s platform offers powerful usage-based billing capabilities and robust reporting into API usage.

Contacts

pr@moesif.com