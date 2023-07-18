MoEngage to Host #GROWTH Mixer, its Next High Octane Networking Event, in Berlin

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MoEngage, the leading insights-led customer engagement platform, has announced it will host its next high-octane networking event, #GROWTH Mixer, in Berlin on 20th July 2023.





Bringing together eCommerce and marketing leaders from Europe’s most progressive brands, MoEngage’s #GROWTH Mixer is an invite-only networking event for entrepreneurs, growth marketers, and product owners. Taking place on Thursday 20th July, at the Grace Rooftop Bar at Berlin’s Hotel Zoo from 6.30pm, #GROWTH Mixer will offer unrivalled networking opportunities for brands and retailers who are pushing the envelope on customer engagement and digital-first transformation.

The event follows the successful #GROWTH Summit Berlin, which took place in January, and welcomed brand leaders from Hello Fresh, Wayfair, Zalando and Gorillas, as well as hosting insight-led panel sessions with speakers from Unilever, Douglas, KPTN Cook and Magenta Telekom.

“The #GROWTH Mixer gives brands and retailers the opportunity to network and problem-solve with their peers, bringing together the brightest minds in the consumer brands space together for an evening of idea exchanges and connectivity,” Maike Haberkorn, Customer Centricity & Digital Marketing Expert at MoEngage, commented.

“And the value exchange that networking events like the #GROWTH Mixer offer becomes even more important when you consider that, digitally, competition has never been more fierce. The number of brands vying for customer’s attention and share of wallet online has intensified, while consumers’ behaviours are also changing due to cost-of-living pressures.”

Original research of over 3,200 European shoppers by MoEngage in its 2023 Global Consumer Trends Report. released ahead of the #GROWTH Mixer, showed that, as cost-of-living pressures squeeze household budgets, 59% of consumers will visit retailers’ digital platforms, across both websites and apps, up to five times before making a purchase. Meanwhile, a further 38% will make more than five visits to e-commerce platforms before parting with their cash.

“While longer consideration phases in shoppers’ buying journeys mean retailers and brands have to work harder for each conversion, it is also presenting them with multiple opportunities to engage and reengage the customer. Using personalisation powered by customer-insight, retailers can better serve those shoppers on their path to purchase and win both spend and loyalty,” Haberkorn concluded.

To find out more or to register your interest to attend, please visit: #GROWTH Mixer Berlin (hashgrowth.org).

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, built for the customer-obsessed marketers and product owners.

MoEngage enables hyper-personalisation at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, SMS, web push, on-site messaging, Facebook Audiences, in-app messaging, cards and connectors to other technologies.

With AI-powered automation and optimisation, brands can analyse audience behaviour and engage consumers with personalised communication at every touchpoint across their lifecycle.

About MoEngage: Our Vision, Principles, Investors & Team

