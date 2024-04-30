Modus Create receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023: Work Management for All Solutions

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AtlassianTeam24–Atlassian announced today that Modus Create has received Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023: Work Management for All Solutions for its outstanding contribution and achievements on behalf of Atlassian customers during the calendar year 2023. This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian.





Modus Create was among 28 global partner recipients honored in the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year program for its continuous efforts and exceptional customer work.

“Our partners are industry leaders and playing an instrumental role in our customers’ ongoing success. We are thrilled to recognize some of our top partners by celebrating award finalists this year. These partners continue to provide cutting-edge solutions and Atlassian services across the globe,” said Ko Mistry, Head of Global Channels.

About Modus Create’s Atlassian Services

This is the third consecutive year Atlassian has recognized Modus Create for its exceptional Atlassian services. Modus Create won the Atlassian Partner of the Year in the Customer Success category in 2022 and in the Services (America) category in 2021.

“Through our partnership with Atlassian, Modus Create remains dedicated to empowering organizations with the tools and strategies needed to stay competitive and bring new products to market in today’s rapidly evolving landscape,” said Chris Nicosia, Vice President of Partnerships at Modus Create. “With Atlassian’s cutting-edge tools and Modus Create’s expertise, we help enterprises drive efficiencies throughout the product development lifecycle and achieve true business outcomes. We are committed to continuing our collaboration with Atlassian to deliver innovative solutions for our customers.”

About Modus Create

Modus Create is a digital consulting firm dedicated to helping clients build competitive advantage through digital innovation. We support organizations across their transformation journey with strategic consulting and full lifecycle product development. Our global team of strategists, designers, and technologists has created powerful digital experiences for some of the world’s biggest brands. Learn more at moduscreate.com.

