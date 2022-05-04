ModMed® Reveals Plans to Launch Its OBGYN Software Suite

Healthcare technology leader will demo its specialty-specific all-in-one solution at the 2022 ACOG Annual Meeting

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ModMed® announced it is sharing an early preview of its OBGYN-specific software suite set to launch later this year. ModMed OBGYN — an all-in-one EHR, practice management, patient engagement, payments, image and inventory management, and analytics solution — is bringing practice and workflow innovation to obstetrics and gynecology.





The software company is known for developing award-winning specialty-specific EHR systems in nine specialties and for building out solution suites that offer seamless integration between the front office, clinical and back-office operations. Part of the successful ModMed formula: bringing doctors into code software.

“We’ve been listening to what OBGYNs are saying about how they want technology to help them spend more time with patients and less time with computers, and we have designed a specialty-specific solution just for them from the ground up,” said Dr. Hung Ecklund, medical director of OBGYN at ModMed. “We aren’t simply trying to digitize the analog, as others have done. We are aiming to solve for OBGYN’s most precious need: time.”

ModMed is developing an intelligent, specialty-specific mobile solution that focuses on ease of use for practicing OBGYNs. The system is designed with touch-screen capability, has structured medical content coded with input from board-certified OBGYNs, and has an adaptive learning engine that conforms to each provider’s style of practice.

ModMed focuses on how to reduce the need for typing and mouse clicks and also expands on the features that doctors really care about — OB flowsheets, tracking cervical cancer screening from pap smear to colposcopy, LEEP through an intuitive visual interface.

“Our goal is to be a disruptor in the OBGYN space, bringing to market a fully integrated and specialty-specific solution that runs in the cloud. Pre-built, intuitive workflows are designed to help OBGYNs save time and create efficiency across clinical, operational and financial environments,” said Celine Kaiser, vice president of OBGYN at ModMed.

ModMed will be at the 2022 ACOG Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting in booth #936 during exhibit hours May 6–8 in San Diego where the team will discuss the benefits of its solutions. To set up a time for a demo, please visit modmed.com/acog.

For more information about ModMed OBGYN, visit modmed.com/obgyn.

About ModMed

ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit www.modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

