ModMed Introduces Automated Commissions Reporting Solution to Streamline Practice Management for Plastic Surgeons and Dermatologists

New feature automates commission calculations, enhances financial accuracy and boosts staff satisfaction for practices selling aesthetic services.

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ModMed® announces the launch of its new automated commissions reporting feature within the ModMed Practice Management System, designed to address the challenges many plastic surgery and dermatology practices face with manual commission calculations.









Manual commission tracking can consume significant time and resources, sometimes leading to inaccuracies, compliance issues and staff dissatisfaction. These inefficiencies can hinder practices in budgeting, forecasting and resolving payment disputes.

“Commissions tracking has long been a burden for many practices, leading to wasted time and errors,” said Stacy Ziegler, Product Manager at ModMed. “With our new automated reporting solution, we’re not just simplifying the process—we’re helping practices to operate more efficiently, make better financial decisions, and keep their teams motivated and satisfied.”

ModMed’s automated commission tracking simplifies and streamlines the process. Key features include:

Easy configuration: Set up commissions by timeframe, location, role, and more.

Set up commissions by timeframe, location, role, and more. Automatic calculations: Automatically compute total commissions for eligible staff based on payments.

Automatically compute total commissions for eligible staff based on payments. One-click reporting: Generate comprehensive, clear reports with detailed data analysis in just one click.

Generate comprehensive, clear reports with detailed data analysis in just one click. Cost of goods deduction: Automatically deduct costs before calculating commissions for more accurate payouts.

With the introduction of this automated solution, office managers no longer need to export reports, or perform manual calculations in spreadsheets. These functions are now streamlined, helping to reduce the time spent on compensation tasks, improve the accuracy of provider commissions, and enhance staff satisfaction by speeding up the payment process. The feature is ideal for any practice, particularly dermatology and plastic surgery, which sell aesthetic services while incentivizing their teams.

ModMed’s commission tracking helps save practices valuable time, reduce errors and provide timely payments. This enables healthcare providers to focus on delivering exceptional patient care while maintaining motivated, satisfied staff.

About ModMed

At ModMed, we empower medical practices to grow and scale by delivering better patient experiences with cloud, data, and AI technologies. Leveraging extensive clinical outcomes data, we design intelligent software solutions that simplify, automate and streamline clinical workflows and drive practice efficiency. With our specialty-specific EHRs, practice management, revenue cycle management and analytics solutions, as well as products for patient engagement, payment processing, and marketing, we are trusted by over 40,000 providers to drive clinical and operational success. Learn more at modmed.com or our blog and connect via Facebook, LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Instagram.

