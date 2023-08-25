ModMed® Integrates New VBAC Calculator into its OBGYN Suite to Help Improve Maternal Care

The new feature enables real-time counseling and data recording for obstetricians

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Practice technology leader ModMed® announced today the integration of an innovative and personalized tool, the VBAC (Vaginal Birth After Cesarean) Calculator, into its ModMed OBGYN suite. This innovative calculator, designed to help eliminate potential racial or cultural bias, will enhance physicians’ ability to provide counseling to patients considering a trial of labor after a previous cesarean delivery.





The integration of the VBAC Calculator into the ModMed OBGYN suite showcases its dedication to improving healthcare through technology and medicine. This will benefit both patients and physicians alike by providing doctors the opportunity to enhance the level of care provided to patients. By incorporating this innovative calculator, doctors can create more personalized and informed recommendations for their patients, fostering a more fulfilling childbirth experience and helping to transform obstetric practices.

“Our mission at ModMed has always been centered around empowering physicians with innovative tools that enhance patient care,” said Medical Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology Dr. Nigel Spier. “By integrating the VBAC Calculator into our suite, we are equipping healthcare professionals with a powerful resource to facilitate informed discussions with patients, fostering a collaborative approach to maternal care.”

The VBAC Calculator addresses the rising number of repeat cesarean deliveries in the United States, which has resulted in increased maternal morbidity and mortality rates due to complications such as placenta accreta spectrum disease and postpartum hemorrhage. Recognizing that attempting a trial of labor after a prior cesarean delivery, when appropriate, can help mitigate these risks, leading organizations like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) have identified its role as a resource for information exchange during shared decision-making discussions.

Previously, physicians seeking access to this tool would have to navigate to a separate website. However, ModMed OBGYN users will now have seamless access to the VBAC Calculator within the suite. It will be fully integrated into the VBAC counseling plans and Scheduling for Repeat Cesarean plans and available as a standalone tool. This integration reflects the ModMed commitment to equipping physicians with innovative tools at their fingertips, enabling them to record and document critical data and counseling in real time during patient encounters.

ModMed invites healthcare professionals to explore the VBAC Calculator and its comprehensive suite of solutions within the ModMed OBGYN suite. To learn more, please visit modmed.com/obgyn

About ModMed

ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud suite. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn,Twitter and Instagram. Connect with ModMed OBGYN via Instagram.

