Modivcare Appoints Jessica Kral as Chief Information Officer

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Modivcare Inc. (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, today announced the appointment of Jessica Kral as Chief Information Officer (CIO).

“We continue to build a strong, experienced, diverse, and talented executive leadership team and I am confident that the addition of Jessica Kral as our Chief Information Officer will take our IT capabilities to the next level with her experience transforming large healthcare companies as they scaled operations,” said L. Heath Sampson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Modivcare. “Jessica is a proven IT leader who has experience in strategy, innovation, architecture, engineering, and data analytics. Her experience in the health care industry will be very beneficial in our efforts to align our people, processes, and technology. As we advance our growth strategy and become One Modivcare, Jessica’s extensive experience and leadership will help drive our IT strategy and operations while we implement advanced technologies to provide the most efficient systems and best experience for our members. I would also like to thank Brian Schwinger for his service as Interim CIO. Brian ensured continuity, led, and focused our IT department over the last several months, which drove efficiencies and improved performance.”

“I am excited to join Modivcare, as I believe that the Company’s supportive care platform focused on the social determinants of health (SDoH) helps eliminate inequities in healthcare for our 34 million members,” said Jessica Kral. “I am confident my healthcare IT leadership experience will help guide our journey as we scale operations and implement the right technologies to provide the best experience for our members and customers. After serving Medicare and Medicaid members over the last 15 years, I am passionate about Modivcare’s mission and strongly believe in making connections to care through the most effective use of technology, enabling our members to age gracefully in the comforts of their homes.”

Jessica has over 25 years of leadership experience working at Fortune 100 companies and more than 8 years as a C-level executive leading diverse, global teams. Over the last 18 years, Jessica worked at UnitedHealth Group in various leadership roles including infrastructure, M&A integration, CIO for UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, CIO for Optum Home & Community, and most recently SVP, Strategy & Transformation for Optum Health Technology. Jessica is an executive coach with a Graduate Certificate in Executive and Professional Coaching from The University of Texas at Dallas. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire and is a certified facilitator of Senn Delaney’s culture shaping methodology.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

