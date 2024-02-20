Modeshift Appoints Denzil Nedd as Chief Operating Officer, Strengthening Focus On Canadian Market Growth

Nedd brings 20+ years of expertise in strategic planning and innovation, project management, relationship management and sales





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Modeshift, a leading contactless fare and data collection system provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Denzil Nedd as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Nedd will spearhead the company’s daily operations, projects and sales initiatives in North America, with a special focus on Canada, driving forward Modeshift’s mission to revolutionize the transportation industry.

With over 20 years of experience in senior leadership and management roles within information technology, transportation and transit sectors, Nedd brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for technology-driven solutions. His proven track record in successfully delivering IT projects, managing operations, cultivating client relationships and driving sales growth make him an invaluable addition to the Modeshift team.

Prior to joining Modeshift, Nedd served as the Technology Sales Executive at Plan Group Inc, a subsidiary of EQUANS, where he played a pivotal role in managing sales and fostering relationships with transit agencies across Canada. His strategic insights and customer-centric approach were instrumental in driving business expansion and delivering innovative solutions to meet client needs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Denzil Nedd to the Modeshift family as our new Chief Operating Officer,” said Miroslav Katsarov, CEO at Modeshift. “His extensive experience and passion for leveraging technology to drive operational excellence align perfectly with our company’s vision. His leadership will be instrumental in accelerating Modeshift’s growth trajectory and delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

“I am honored to join Modeshift at such an exciting time in the company’s journey as it extends a strategic emphasis on Canadian market development,” expressed Nedd. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Modeshift to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency and deliver revolutionary transportation technology solutions that positively impact communities in Canada and worldwide.”

Founded in 2017, Modeshift empowers transit agencies with the tools to streamline their transit offerings and better meet the needs of their communities. By implementing Modeshift’s data-driven fare collection solutions, transit agencies are able to optimize route planning and improve the passenger experience.

To learn more about Modeshift and account-based fare collection systems, please visit www.modeshift.com.

About Modeshift

Modeshift, Inc. is a technology company that helps transit agencies modernize their user-facing technology and the underlying infrastructure to improve efficiency, increase ridership and provide adequate, sustainability-oriented service. It is the only all-in-one digital mobility infrastructure platform that also gives the transit industry the tools to reduce their carbon emissions and aim for sustainability. Our core product is Account-based Fare Collection System, based on the Microsoft Azure cloud and delivered as a service (Software as a Service – SaaS). Modeshift also provides other subsystems which complete the stack of hardware and software needed to operate a modern transit system such as Mobile ticketing, CAD/AVL and real-time passenger information.

