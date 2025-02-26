Modern Treasury and Brico Partner to Transform Payment Operations Through Automated Licensing

Strategic alliance combines payment operations excellence with AI-powered compliance to accelerate embedded payments adoption

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Treasury, the leading payment operations platform built for the Instant Economy, and Brico, the first automated financial licensing platform, today announced a partnership to accelerate the shift to embedded payments. Together, they have a goal of helping joint customers seamlessly obtain and maintain money transmission licenses connected to payment operations data and infrastructure.

Modern Treasury’s payment operations software platform will provide mutual clients with an integrated money movement solution, with all the licensing compliance driven by Brico.

“We know how difficult, costly, and manual it is to obtain and maintain the necessary financial licenses, especially when dealing with different rules across all 50 states. We also know that it’s imperative, as embedded payments are the future of many products across industries. By partnering with Modern Treasury, we are creating new opportunities for clients to seamlessly stand up their own platforms correctly, in compliance, and with all the financial data they need,” said Molly Siems Cavanaugh, Brico’s Head of GTM.

Embedded payments is one of the fastest growing sectors across the payments industry as entire industries and workflows digitize. According to Juniper Research, embedded payments’ global transaction value will increase 134% by 2028, up from $1.1 trillion in 2024.

To embed payment solutions, companies need expertise in compliance and payment data; however, both involve complexities: state licensing and maintenance requirements, payment and ledger auditability, and especially cost, becoming a barrier to entry for many small and mid-market companies seeking to move money.

“Innovation is transforming modern money movement. Brico is AI-first, and helps companies get the licensing they need to stand up payments where their customers want. And we provide the software to automate the operations of those payments,” said Dimitri Dadiomov, Modern Treasury Co-founder and CEO. “We look forward to working with Brico and helping future customers by getting their products and services to market faster. This partnership represents a step forward in our mission to modernize money movement and help companies meet the demands of the Instant Economy."

About Modern Treasury

Modern Treasury is the leading payment operations platform built for the Instant Economy. It helps customers build their best business with faster payments, smarter workflows, and real-time visibility—all powered by AI. The payment operations platform and best-in-class developer tools help companies move, track, and reconcile money in real-time. Founded in 2018, San Francisco-based Modern Treasury serves leading companies across broad sectors of the economy.

About Brico

Brico is an AI-powered licensing platform for payments, crypto, and stored-value companies. Their software and expertise helps companies get, maintain, and renew MTLs and other licenses 5x faster at 1/10 the cost.

