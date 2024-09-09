Modern Health Announces Actor And Mental Health Advocate Simu Liu As Keynote Speaker At Elevate Conference

Elevate Brings Together Thousands of HR & Benefits Professionals To Discuss The Most Pressing Topics In Workplace Mental Health

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Modern Health, a leading global workplace mental health platform, today announced that actor and mental health advocate Simu Liu will be the keynote speaker at its fourth-annual conference, Elevate, taking place virtually on October 2, 2024. Liu will join Elevate’s impressive lineup of mental health experts, practitioners, healthcare consultants, and advocates, which also includes HR and benefits specialists from companies worldwide. Liu follows in the footsteps of other renowned Elevate speakers such as Naomi Osaka, Abby Wambach, Venus Williams, Jared Leto, Karamo from Queer Eye, and many more!





Simu Liu is best known for his role as one of the Ken dolls in Warner Bros. and Mattel’s box-office hit Barbie movie and his role as Shang-Chi in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Liu has become a key advocate and prominent voice in discussions surrounding mental health, diversity, and representation and has been named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world. His personal journey and commitment to advocating for mental wellness make him a perfect fit for Elevate.

In his keynote address, Liu will share his inspiring journey from immigrant to Hollywood star, reflecting on the challenges his family faced while adapting from life in China to Canada. He will discuss his career shift from accounting to acting, highlighting the breakthroughs and obstacles he encountered in the entertainment industry. Liu will share his perspective on Asian representation in Hollywood and the importance of storytelling in bridging cultural gaps and fostering belonging and understanding. We’ll hear more about Liu’s experience with his own mental health and well-being amidst the pressures of fame, along with his personal goals and advice for others navigating similar paths.

“We are thrilled to welcome Simu Liu as this year’s keynote speaker for Elevate,” said Gyre Renwick, President of Modern Health. “Simu’s powerful advocacy for mental health, coupled with his extraordinary journey through the entertainment industry, brings a unique and invaluable perspective to our audience. His willingness to share his own vulnerable and honest mental health experiences not only inspires but also plays a crucial role in our mission to destigmatize mental health discussions. Simu’s voice amplifies our message that mental well-being is universal, transcending cultural boundaries and professional spheres. We believe his insights will spark meaningful conversations and drive positive change in how we talk about mental health and belonging in the workplace and beyond.”

Elevate brings together top industry experts, clinical leaders, and HR professionals to explore critical industry issues, future-looking mental health trends, global initiatives, and actionable strategies for organizations worldwide. Discussion-based panels will explore topics such as rethinking mental health strategies across industries, C-suite insights on rising healthcare costs, creating engaging strategies across diverse cultures and generations, navigating the AI revolution, balancing work, personal life, and caregiving, and more.

Attendees will also be able to experience Modern Health’s award-nominated group sessions, Circles, providing first-hand experience of the modalities of care being utilized to positively impact mental health at organizations around the world. We’ll discover the latest clinical research, customer case studies, future-gazing insights, and, most importantly, personal stories, learnings, and perspectives. Experience our most dynamic and interactive event to date with discussion-based panels, on-demand recordings, and multi-language captions in English, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese to put you at the forefront of mental health innovation.

Elevate will take place on October 2nd from 9 AM—3 PM PDT. For our Australian audience, we’re excited to offer a live broadcast of the event on October 3rd from 9 AM—3 PM AEDT for local viewing, featuring an exclusive spotlight session.

Registration for the Elevate Conference is now open. Visit Elevate 2024 for more information about the event and to secure your spot.

About Modern Health

Modern Health is a comprehensive global mental health solution offering employees access to one-on-one, group, and self-serve digital resources for their emotional, professional, social, financial, and physical well-being needs – all within a single platform. Whether someone wants to proactively manage stress or treat depression, Modern Health guides people to the right care at the right time. Modern Health empowers companies to help all their employees be the best version of themselves and believes in meeting people wherever they are in their mental health journey.

Modern Health is backed by investors like Kleiner Perkins, Founders Fund, John Doerr, Y Combinator, and Battery Ventures and raised more than $170 million in less than two years, making Modern Health the fastest entirely female-founded company in the U.S. to reach Unicorn status.

