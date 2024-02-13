Modern Custodian Altruist Awarded for Fintech Innovation Following Record Growth Year

The firm, with $290 million fundraised to date, was named to the 2024 Fintech Innovation 50 and named a Nasdaq Fintech Trailblazer finalist

CULVER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altruist, named by T3 as the number one custodian that advisors are considering switching to in the next 18 months, earned additional recognition for its innovative solutions as a finalist for both the 2024 Fintech Innovation 50 and Nasdaq’s Fintech Trailblazer contest. The recognition is a testament to independent financial advisors’ appetite for a modern, efficient, and service-oriented custodian.





With more than $12 billion raised across the Fintech Innovation 50 honorees, there is clear enthusiasm among investors around the growth and disruptive potential of the financial technology sector. Having raised $290 million to date, Altruist is vying to dismantle the current duopoly that dominates RIA custody.

“We’ve consciously chosen to put RIAs and their clients at the center of our business,” said Jason Wenk, Founder and CEO of Altruist. “In spite of the tremendous value they provide, RIAs have always been pushed to the periphery by custodians more focused on retail investors, 401k administration units, and mutual fund offerings. The tech and service models aren’t designed for them–they’re retrofitted. When you put RIAs at the center, it becomes significantly easier to do financial advice the right way. And this generates an incredible byproduct: better client outcomes.”

Altruist earned high marks on the T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey for 2024, a resource that provides key insights into the fintech marketplace by leveraging advisor data. The firm was named the number one alternative for RIAs looking to change or add a custodian, scoring an “extraordinary” user rating of 8.5, and was noted as seeing some of the highest market share gains among custodians.

The survey and recent award results mark a continuation of last year’s momentum. Altruist announced its move to self-clearing in March 2023, followed by the acquisition of award-winning brokerage Shareholders Services Group (SSG), and then a $112 million Series D round. In under 5 years, Altruist has ascended to the third-largest custodian by advisors served.

