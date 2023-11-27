Home Business Wire Model N Management to Present at the Raymond James 2023 TMT and...
Model N Management to Present at the Raymond James 2023 TMT and Consumer Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in revenue optimization and compliance today announced that Model N management will present at the Raymond James 2023 TMT and Consumer Conference. On December 5, 2023 at 5:35 a.m. PT (8:35 a.m. ET).

A webcast of the live and replay presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Model N website at https://investor.modeln.com/.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control.

Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carolyn Bass

investorrelations@modeln.com

Public Relations

BLASTmedia

modeln@blastmedia.com

