Model N Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in revenue optimization and compliance, plans to announce financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 after market close on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The company also plans to host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review its financial results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-4018 from the United States or +1-201-689-8471 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Model N’s website at investor.modeln.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on February 21, 2023, a telephone replay will be available by dialing 844-512-2921 from the United States or +1-412-317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13735134.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control.

Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

