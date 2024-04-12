Modalis Announces Partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks

Modalis Joins Ginkgo’s Technology Network





TOKYO & WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Modalis Therapeutics Corporation (Modalis) (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 4883) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Ginkgo Bioworks (Ginkgo) to join the Ginkgo Technology Network. This strategic alliance will enable Ginkgo’s global customers in the cell and gene therapy fields to access Modalis’ proprietary epigenome modulation technology, CRISPR-GNDM® (Guide Nucleotide-Directed Modulation). Modalis’ CRISPR-GNDM® Technology is capable of activating or suppressing any gene in a controlled manner without requiring DNA cleavage. This collaboration also creates a significant opportunity for Modalis to establish additional strategic partnerships.

Established in 2008 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Ginkgo is the pioneer in synthetic biology committed to driving innovation in cell and genome research and development. Ginkgo offers the leading horizontal platform for cell programming and biosecurity, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals, industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo has recently expanded its offerings to include development and manufacturing services for gene and cell-therapy using AAV-based tissue specific drug delivery technology.

The Ginkgo Technology Network, a groundbreaking ecosystem of cutting-edge technology partners, is dedicated to driving innovation in its customer’s R&D programs. The Technology Network brings together a diverse array of partners, spanning AI, genetic medicines, biologics, and manufacturing, with the aim of integrating their capabilities to provide customers with robust end-to-end solutions for successful R&D outcomes.

Modalis, founded in 2016, is headquartered in Tokyo, and conducts all research and development in Waltham, Massachusetts, USA. Modalis is the pioneer and leader in CRISPR-based epigenome modulation technology, developing therapeutics for patients suffering from serious genetic disorders such as neuromuscular diseases, CNS, and cardiomyopathies.

Haru Morita, CEO of Modalis, stated: “ We are pleased to be working with Ginkgo, a synthetic biology company that is building the leading horizontal platform for cell programming. We believe Ginkgo’s technology offerings and our proprietary epigenome modulation technology will be complementary in a wide range of fields, including the discovery and diagnosis of target disease genes and the development of novel cell and gene therapies. In addition to making our proprietary technology available to a wide range of companies, this alliance will create additional opportunities for Modalis to establish strategic alliances directly with companies interested in developing novel treatments for serious diseases.”

Anna Marie Wagner, Ginkgo’s SVP, Head of AI and Corporate Development, stated: “ We believe that Modalis’ proprietary epigenome modulation technology offers a competitive and attractive platform not only for the development of novel cell and gene therapeutics, but also in a wide range of markets including food, agriculture, diagnostics, and specialty chemicals. We’re thrilled to have Modalis join Ginkgo’s Technology Network — their participation can bring significant value to our extensive base of biotech customers.”

