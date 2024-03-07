Mobix Labs to Attend 36th Annual Roth Conference

IRVINE, Calif–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobix Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX), a fabless semiconductor company developing disruptive next-generation connectivity solutions that span from wired to next-generation wireless solutions, including 5G, will attend the 36th Annual Roth Conference, taking place on March 18, 2024.





During the Conference, Mobix Labs’ CEO Fabian Battaglia, and President and CFO Keyvan Samini, will be holding one-on-one meetings at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California. No formal presentation will be made.

The event will consist of one-on-one/small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, and thematic and industry panels by executive management from approximately 500 public and private companies in a variety of growth sectors including Consumer, Technology & Media, Sustainability & Industrial Growth, AgTech, Energy, Metals & Mining, Healthcare, Services, and Insurance.

To learn more about the conference or submit a registration request to attend, interested parties can visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2024Registration.

About Mobix Labs

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering mmWave 5G and C-Band wireless solutions and delivering connectivity and filtering products for next-generation communication systems supporting the aerospace, military, and high-reliability markets. The Company’s True Xero active optical cables are designed to meet customer needs for high-quality active optical cable solutions at an affordable price. The Company’s electromagnetic filtering products, which were acquired in the EMI Solutions, Inc. (“EMI”) acquisition, are used in military and aerospace applications. These technologies are designed for large and rapidly growing markets where there are increasing demands for higher-performance communication and filtering systems that utilize an expanding mix of both wireless and connectivity technologies. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following us on X @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn.

