Mobix Labs SP10T RF Switch Wins Gold in 2024 LEAP Awards for in Critical Communications

Recognized by Judging Panel of Experts, the MBX3110 Switch Garners Top Honors in Switches & Sensors Category

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobix Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX), a leader in advanced connectivity solutions for defense, military and communications applications, today announced it has won a Gold Award in the 2024 LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) Awards. Mobix Labs secured this top honor in the Switches & Sensors category for its industry-first, high-power MBX3110 single-pole ten-throw (SP10T) RF switch, designed to increase performance and reliability in land mobile radio (LMR) systems crucial to first responders, law enforcement, and military personnel.





“Winning gold in the LEAP Awards validates our team’s drive to advance RF technology innovation for life-critical communications,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “The MBX3110’s superior resilience, speed, and high-performance design empowers first responders and military personnel with reliable, rapid communications systems they can trust in crisis situations and demanding operating environments.”

The 2024 LEAP Awards, organized by WTWH Media, celebrated products across 10 categories, including Industrial Automation, with a digital awards ceremony held earlier this week. Central to the success of the LEAP Awards is the engagement of the engineering community, with the Design World editorial team assembling an elite, independent judging panel of 10 OEM design engineering and academic professionals. Mobix Labs’ MBX3110 SP10T RF switch emerged as the Gold Award winner for its innovative approach to RF switching technology, advancing reliability and efficiency in critical communications equipment.

Industry-Leading Innovation for Essential Communications

Mobix Labs’ MBX3110 SP10T RF switch achieves best-in-class performance through key features that set it apart from traditional electromechanical alternatives.

High-Power Performance: The MBX3110 delivers a broad frequency range, low insertion loss, and rapid switching times, enabling extended frequency ranges without the need for external matching. These capabilities exceed the stringent requirements of critical communications systems.

The MBX3110 delivers a broad frequency range, low insertion loss, and rapid switching times, enabling extended frequency ranges without the need for external matching. These capabilities exceed the stringent requirements of critical communications systems. Optimized Specifications: Built for durability and efficiency, the MBX3110 achieves a low insertion loss of 0.52 dB at 1 GHz, high linearity of -78 dBc at 43 dBm, and a swift switching time of 4 microseconds, offering exceptional performance in complex RF applications.

Built for durability and efficiency, the MBX3110 achieves a low insertion loss of 0.52 dB at 1 GHz, high linearity of -78 dBc at 43 dBm, and a swift switching time of 4 microseconds, offering exceptional performance in complex RF applications. Compact, Resilient Design: Encased in a 32-lead 5 mm x 5 mm QFN package, the MBX3110’s compact form factor is ideal for space-sensitive system designs, enabling robust functionality in a range of applications.

Although designed primarily for LMR systems, the MBX3110 SP10T RF switch’s versatile capabilities extend its utility across multiple sectors, including defense systems and advanced wireless infrastructure. This high-reliability solid-state switch surpasses traditional electromechanical counterparts, providing improved durability, faster response, and a longer lifespan for advanced RF applications.

The LEAP Awards Gold recognition reinforces Mobix Labs’ leadership in pioneering RF solutions for critical communications. To learn more about the MBX3110 SP10T switch and Mobix Labs’ full suite of innovative connectivity solutions, visit www.mobixlabs.com.

About Mobix Labs, Inc.

At Mobix Labs, we are committed to transforming connectivity by partnering closely with our customers to deliver advanced semiconductor and wireless systems solutions tailored to their needs. Based in Irvine, California, we specialize in four key areas; EMI Interconnect Solutions for secure aerospace and GPS systems, Active Optical Cables (AOC) for high-speed AI datacenter interconnects, 5G IC Solutions for mmWave communications, and Wireless Systems Solutions, including joint design and manufacturing services for RF technologies, serving customers in 5G, radar, and imaging sensors. Through deep collaboration and innovation, we’re shaping the future of connectivity. Visit mobixlabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about capturing additional opportunities in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, such as Mobix Labs’ or any of its subsidiaries’ ability to deliver the SMART Edge Device technology, as well as the potential for an increase in sales volume for its RF, MMW and IC products. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Mobix Labs undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Jeff Fox, The Blueshirt Group



jeff@blueshirtgroup.com

Investor Contact:

Lori Barker, The Blueshirt Group



lori@blueshirtgroup.com

Sales Contact:

Phil Sansone, Mobix Labs



psansone@mobixlabs.com