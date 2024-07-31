Mobix Labs, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) (“Mobix Labs” or the “Company”), a leader in advanced connectivity solutions, will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 to discuss its business and financial performance.





A live webcast of the call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f2axmc7x. To access the call by phone, please go to the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI89bf294de932451980c72a782d621ccf, and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on Mobix Labs’ Investor Relations website at investors.mobixlabs.com.

About Mobix Labs, Inc

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering advanced wireless and wired connectivity, RF, imaging, switching and filtering technologies for next-generation communication systems. Our solutions support aerospace, defense, 5G, medical, industrial and other high-reliability markets. We specialize in mmWave radar and imaging for commercial applications, electromagnetic interference (EMI) solutions for secure aerospace GPS systems, optical cables for high-speed interconnect and AI datacenters, and high frequency 5G wireless solutions for high performance and reliability in demanding applications. Visit mobixlabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

