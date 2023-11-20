Mobilising Malaria Prevention: International SOS Launches Refreshed Malaria Digital Learning Solution for Global Workforces

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businesstravel–Malaria remains a global health challenge that is faced by organisations worldwide and its prevention is an essential aspect of workforce health and safety. As part of an ongoing mission to support the health and wellbeing of the global workforce, International SOS, the world’s leading health and security risk services company, has launched a refreshed malaria digital learning module. This e-learning course is designed to equip those living in malaria-affected areas or those travelling to such regions with the knowledge and preparedness necessary to safeguard their health while abroad.





Dr Chris Van Straten, International SOS Global Health Advisor Clinical Governance, said “International SOS has been committed to the fight against malaria for over 20 years in endemic regions, from conducting health risk assessments to implementing vector control programmes and supporting community outreach. Our refreshed malaria e-learning module is instrumental in assisting organisations in fulfilling their Duty of Care by educating and empowering their workforce in malaria prevention.

“It is important to note that signs of malaria can often be overlooked, given their similarity to symptoms of other, less severe illnesses. This presents a significant concern, as malaria can be fatal if not promptly diagnosed and treated. Organisations with local or international workforces, especially in malaria-prone areas, need to double their efforts to protect their employees and the surrounding communities where they operate.”

Developed and written by International SOS medical experts, this course covers a comprehensive range of topics including:

The ABCDE (Awareness, Bite prevention, Chemoprophylaxis, Diagnosis and Emergency) prevention approach for malaria: Providing a practical approach to promote healthy practices that reduce transmission of malaria and prevent severe illness from the disease.

Providing a practical approach to promote healthy practices that reduce transmission of malaria and prevent severe illness from the disease. Guidelines on preparing for malaria before travelling: Equipping individuals with the necessary information to plan for a safe trip.

Equipping individuals with the necessary information to plan for a safe trip. Understanding malaria symptoms: Educating users to recognise the signs of malaria and the actions to take when experiencing symptoms.

Educating users to recognise the signs of malaria and the actions to take when experiencing symptoms. Case studies from the International SOS Assistance Centres: Offering real-world scenarios and best practice to assist those preparing to travel to remote areas.

The digital learning module is initially available in English, with French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese versions scheduled to follow in the coming months. The platform has also been designed to adhere to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, ensuring that it is accessible to a wide range of users. The course takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and can be easily accessed via the International SOS Training Portal within the Digital Learning Portfolios.

For more information on the malaria digital learning solution, please visit International SOS Digital Learning Portfolio.

