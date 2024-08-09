Mobileye Announces Participation in Upcoming Third Quarter 2024 Investor Conferences

JERUSALEM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobileye Global Inc. (Nasdaq: MBLY) (“Mobileye”) announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in the third quarter of 2024.





Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference, August 13-15, 2024

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, San Francisco, September 9-12, 2024

Evercore ISI ADAS, AV & AI Forum, September 24, 2024

Mobileye plans to webcast its “fireside chats” when possible. For the Canaccord Genuity conference, Mobileye is confirmed to speak on Wednesday, August 14, at 11:30am ET—click here to register for the webcast. A replay will also be made available for 90 days by clicking the same link.

Presentation times and webcast links for subsequent events will be posted at a later date if and as available. Event participation and specific dates of participation are subject to change, and additional events may be announced in due time. For the most current information on upcoming and past Mobileye investor conference appearances, including replays of other publicly available fireside chats from the past three months, please visit the “Events & Presentation” section of Mobileye’s investor relations site at https://ir.mobileye.com/.

About Mobileye Global Inc.

Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) leads the mobility revolution with its autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in computer vision, artificial intelligence, mapping, and data analysis. Since its founding in 1999, Mobileye has pioneered such groundbreaking technologies as REM™ crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy™ sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS). These technologies are driving the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility – enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions, powering industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems and delivering valuable intelligence to optimize mobility infrastructure. To date, approximately 180 million vehicles worldwide have been built with Mobileye technology inside. In 2022 Mobileye listed as an independent company separate from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership. For more information, visit https://www.mobileye.com.



