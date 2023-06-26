Mobileye Announces CFO Transition

Anat Heller To Step Down As Mobileye’s Chief Financial Officer; Moran Shemesh Rojansky Will Assume Role Of Acting CFO

JERUSALEM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobileye Global Inc. (Nasdaq: MBLY) (“Mobileye” or the “Company”) today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Anat Heller, will be stepping down from her role for personal reasons, effective immediately. Due to a personal tragedy, Heller has decided to spend more time with her family. Following her resignation as Chief Financial Officer, Heller will continue at Mobileye and will serve as a strategic advisor to the Finance department and to senior management. Moran Shemesh Rojansky, Mobileye’s current Vice President of Finance, will serve as the Company’s acting Chief Financial Officer while a thorough search of internal and external candidates is conducted for a permanent replacement. Rojansky, 43, has served in various positions with Mobileye since 2016, most recently as Vice President of Finance and previously as Director of Finance and Corporate Controller. Prior to joining the Company, Rojansky served in financial reporting roles at Tnuva Ltd, including head of consolidation and reporting, for three years from 2013 to 2016, and in several roles prior to that in the accounting consulting services and advisory group at PwC, including as a senior manager.





“On behalf of the Board and all Mobileye employees, I would like to thank Anat for her outstanding leadership, dedication and contributions to Mobileye over the past several years. We wish Anat and her family the best. I and the rest of senior management have worked closely with Moran for several years and have every confidence in her ability to take on the role of acting CFO during our process to select a permanent replacement,” said Prof. Amnon Shashua, President and CEO of Mobileye.

