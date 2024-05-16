Mobile Medical Selects Forcura as Preferred Partner

Primary Care Practice Will Oversee and Sign all Post-acute Care Plans Exclusively Via Forcura Circle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forcura, a healthcare workflow management company, today announced that it has been named the exclusive electronic signature solution for Mobile Medical, a house-calls based primary, specialty and behavioral care practice headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.





Mobile Medical facilitates aging-in-place for an estimated 8,000 patients annually with services ranging from in-home labs, primary care and chronic care management to transitional and specialty care. They also oversee care plans from approximately 40 home health, hospice and other home-based care organizations across Florida.

Mobile Medical has licensed Forcura Circle, an integrated physician engagement platform that simplifies how home-based care businesses send care plans, orders and other patient documentation to and from their physician network. Circle facilitates care plan review, signature and care plan oversight reporting, and allows physician users to see and process documents from all agencies using Circle in a single dashboard. Both physician practices and post-acute care organizations have realized better connectivity, significant cost savings, improved efficiency and increased staff satisfaction since Circle launched in 2023.

“We recognized that Circle was a game-changer for our home health business because it eliminated hours from our orders management process and accelerated our revenue cycle,” says Linda Murphy, COO and founder of Concierge Home Care, a sister business of Mobile Medical. She adds, “Converting Mobile Medical to using Circle exclusively means that not only will our medical practice have a superior experience with a better product, but Mobile Medical’s post-acute partners will also get their care plans signed and returned faster – which can equate to better patient outcomes.”

Craig Mandeville, CEO of Forcura says “We are committed to ensuring patient communication and administrative oversight is simple and easy to do across care settings.” He concludes, “With input from clients like Mobile Medical, we are continuously innovating the Circle physician engagement solution to better connect all parties involved in caring for patients, knowing we can enable them to achieve better business performance in addition to better patient outcomes.”

About Mobile Medical

Mobile Medical is your solution in home health care. We bring the primary care office (aka The Doctor’s Office) to your home. We are focused on the total patient and communicate regularly with the people who matter most to you, ensuring you receive complete, quality care. We answer our phones and are responsive to your needs. Located and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, we are accessible, provide a community focus of holistic care, and are always here for you. We are a full-service in-home primary, specialty and behavioral care practice of seasoned nurse practitioners. Our goal is to keep you healthy and happy in your home through preventative health visits and sick visits, and whatever is required to meet your healthcare needs. We are covered by Medicare and many additional plans. NO ADDITIONAL costs to you. You be the family, and let us be the caregiver. Find us at https://www.mobilemedicalnow.com/.

About Forcura

Forcura, a healthcare workflow management company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, facilitates continuity of care and improves business performance for providers via its automated workflow, collaboration and analytics SaaS solutions. The company is deeply committed to empowering better patient care and elevating the role of post-acute in the broader healthcare continuum. The company is a 2024 Best in KLAS® Winner, is a certified Great Place to Work™ employer, and has ranked for the seventh consecutive year on the Inc. 5000. For more information visit forcura.com, call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Kate Warnock



Kwarnock@forcura.com