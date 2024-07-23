MobiAzores Goes Live with UbiRider Mobility-as-a-Service Platform to Streamline Transportation and Access to Mobility on Terceira Island

Launch of MobiAzores Coincides with the second anniversary of UbiRider’s global partnership with Mastercard and first public launch in Evora

PORTO, Portugal–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ubirider, a mobility fintech company and creator of Ubirider Platform, a digital mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) platform for transport providers, riders and cities that helps move people, information and payments seamlessly, today announced its newest implementation with MobiAzores bus service on the Island of Terceira, in the Azores, Portugal. MobiAzores users can now pay on board buses with their contactless bank card, smartphone or smartwatch, quickly and without the need for a physical ticket. This system, called Contactless EMV®, is being adopted by many cities worldwide, but Terceira is the first Portuguese island to implement the contactless payment system.





“We are thrilled to announce the launch of MobiAzores on Terceira Island,” said Paulo dos Santos, CEO of UbiRider. “MobiAzores is the latest addition to the growing list of Grupo Barraqueiro operators utilizing UbiRider’s technology, joining Trevo, Fertagus, Próximo and Urbanas de Beja. The Group’s consistent adoption of UbiRider Platform across its operations underscores their satisfaction and trust in the technology. The rapid deployment capabilities of UbiRider’s solution are evident as Próximo launched in just six weeks and MobiAzores in merely three.”

MobiAzores manages 45 buses on the island of Terceira which serve the public transportation needs, connecting various parts of the island, including the major towns of Angra do Heroísmo and Praia da Vitória. The adoption of UbiRider Platform not only ensures that both locals and tourists can travel around the island conveniently, accessing its scenic and cultural attractions, but also provides more valuable, real-time insights into passenger trends for MobiAzores, giving them the ability to make business decisions to optimize services.

“We are very excited to see the realization of our goal – making MobiAzores the first transit operation in the Azores to implement a contactless payment system, making it the most modern digital platform for public transport management in the islands,” said Andreia Sousa, General Manager of MobiAzores, “Improving mobility is essential for the islands to retain and attract residents and tourists. The Ubirider Platform represents the disruption of the old way of dealing with the processes that we were used to, and I was very happy to see that the transition to this new digital platform was fast, smooth, efficient and affordable. Thanks to UbiRider and Mastercard, now, we have a modern, powerful and complete digital solution to manage our operation at a cost we can afford. Additionally, our passengers can access and pay for the service easily and be better informed.”

Expanding Contactless Payment Solutions

In 2022, UbiRider and Mastercard embarked on a mission to enhance the public transportation experience worldwide. This partnership leverages UbiRider’s cutting-edge platform and Mastercard’s payment solutions, making it easy and affordable for transport operations of any size to adopt contactless payments, to create seamless travel experiences, and revolutionize public transportation by integrating UbiRider Platform with open-loop contactless payments through the innovative Tap-on-Phone technology.

The first operation to combine the UbiRider Platform with Tap-on-Phone technology was launched with Trevo bus service in Évora, Portugal. This initiative set the standard for modernizing public transport using a new digital approach to manage transport operations and simplify passengers’ access and payment through contactless and digital payments. Since implementing the UbiRider Platform, Trevo has reduced cash transactions by 20% and Próximo by 30%.

The partnership between Mastercard and UbiRider has successfully introduced contactless payments in Évora, Faro, Lisbon, Beja and now Terceira Island. UbiRider’s innovative approach to incorporating contactless payments is part of its unique strategy to make state-of-the-art transport accessibility available beyond major cities.

“Efficient urban mobility is a priority to ensure that people who live in the cities or visit them have easy access to mass public transport,” said Maria Antónia Saldanha, Country Manager at Mastercard Portugal. “It is good to see Azores making this important upgrade and to facilitate frictionless movement through urban spaces helping users to not waste time queuing to buy or validate transport tickets. Urban mobility is the heart of a city, and today we have solutions, like the one from UbiRider, at our fingertips, making cities more inclusive, sustainable and efficient”.

Transforming Public Transportation and Looking Ahead

UbiRider, Grupo Barraqueiro, and Mastercard share a common goal: simplifying public transport access and payment methods. By integrating contactless and digital payments, passengers can conveniently use their contactless bank cards or smartphones for travel. The UbiRider Platform offers a comprehensive digital solution, replacing traditional hardware with off-the-shelf smartphones and powerful software. This approach ensures affordability and swift deployment for operations of any size.

As UbiRider, Grupo Barraqueiro, and Mastercard continue to work together, they remain committed to advancing the public transportation sector. The ongoing partnership will continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, making public transport more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly for passengers around the globe.

About Ubirider

Ubirider was founded with the mission to transform the utilization and management of transportation operations to be simple, elegant and more accessible. The Ubirider Platform is the most complete mobility-as-a-service platform that includes mobile and web components that serve the interests and needs of travelers, commuters and mobility operators. Pick is a mobility as a service app which helps travelers determine the best option for every journey, combining traditional and modern modes of transportation from buses and ferries to carsharing and micro-mobility. Ubirider is based in Porto, Portugal and is funded by Techtree Investments, an investment vehicle from CTT and managed by Iberis Capital and Cedrus R&D III, an investment vehicle managed by Cedrus Capital, Grupo Barraqueiro as well as angel investors. Ubirider is a strategic partner of Mastercard, PayShop and Viva.com. For more information, visit www.ubirider.com.

