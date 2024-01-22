MNTN Selected for Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MNTN, the Hardest Working Software in Television™ and trailblazer in streaming TV advertising, today announced that it has been named one of the Ad Age’s Best Places to Work 2024, an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership. Ad Age honored the winners and revealed the rankings for Ad Age Best Places to Work today on AdAge.com.





MNTN works diligently to establish a company culture that puts people first, ensuring that team members truly have a voice at the table as they work towards a collective goal of growing the performance TV market. MNTN has numerous initiatives put in place to make the company a more inclusive, supportive and empowering workplace including the following:

While MNTN calls Austin its headquarters, the company embraces a 100% fully remote workforce (within the US), empowering team members to embark on ambitious journeys in both their professional and personal lives. MNTN goes the extra mile by providing a $2,000 annual vacation allowance, a figure that leaps to $5,000 after five years of dedicated service. Additionally, this allowance continues to grow each year without any limitations.

Committed to employee well being and balance, MNTN provides a 3-day weekend every month, establishing a special “MNTN day” for months without a federal holiday or a 3-day weekend.

In 2023, a remarkable 148 team members at MNTN successfully transitioned into new roles internally, showcasing the company’s dedication to employee growth and career development.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve built here at MNTN, and I’m grateful that the team recognizes how committed we are to a culture that puts people first,” said Anna McMurphy, Chief People Officer at MNTN. “In a remote environment, we know how important community and connection are. Because at the end of the day, it’s about the people you work with and what you can accomplish together.”

“The 2024 Best Places to Work winners demonstrate the value of giving employees competitive pay and benefits and designing optimal workplace practices to ensure great talent can do its best work,” said Dan Peres, president and editor-in-chief of Ad Age. “Companies will face more challenges in the new year against an uncertain economy, but winning workplaces know that taking care of employees drives business success.”

Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024 honors 50 companies that did a standout job over the past year as the ad business met with the challenges of an unsettled economy, changing media market and a continued tight talent pool. The winners—top companies with 200 or fewer employees and top companies with more than 200 employees—reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees.

Ad Age’s scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (75% of the score) and a company’s policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training and development (25% of the score).

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2024 in partnership with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

MNTN is the Hardest Working Software in TV, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as easy as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and was recently named Next Big Things in Tech for their VIVA creative solution. For more information, please visit https://mountain.com.

