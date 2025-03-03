MNTN Filed Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MNTN, Inc. (“MNTN”), a technology platform that brings performance marketing to Connected TV, announced that it filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

MNTN intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “MNTN”.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Evercore ISI will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citizens Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Raymond James and Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP will act as passive bookrunners. Loop Capital Markets and Tigress Financial Partners will act as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by telephone at 866-718-1649, or by e-mail at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 800-831-9146; and Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at 888-474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MNTN

MNTN is the Hardest Working Software in Television™, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as easy as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and Next Big Things in Tech and was recently featured on the cover of INC’s Best in Business Issue.

Press

Molly Alves

MNTN, Inc.

press@mountain.com

Investor

ir@mountain.com