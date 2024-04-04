MMS Hires Pharmaceutical Industry Veteran James Zee for Global Biometrics Leadership in Europe Amid Strong Regional Growth

CANTON, Mich. & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Biometrics–MMS, a leading, data-focused clinical research organization (CRO), announced today that the company has expanded its biometrics leadership within European operations by hiring James Zee as Director of Global Statistical Programming. Based in the United Kingdom (UK), Zee brings 25 years of experience across several leading pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, MSD, Novartis, Roche, and others.





With extended drug development experience, Zee helps to guide the statistical programming team at MMS to support some of the timely execution and evolving regulations for the development of NCEs. Biologics and cell and gene therapy assets for our sponsors with:

MMS’s full-service Biometrics offering, providing Data Management, Biostatistics, Programming, and/or Medical Writing across a single study or a portfolio of clinical trials;

Employing Datacise ® , an innovative, cloud -based technology platform with the ability for real-time analysis and visualization of clinical data, Real-World Data (RWD), and data from other data sources;

Biometrics FSP support to provide strong resources, allowing pharmaceutical companies to find the right resource model, level of oversight, scale, pricing, and governance; and,

Consulting across the entire drug development lifecycle, including the introduction of AI technology to streamline common tasks.

“ James brings the right amount of self-drive and scientific know-how to level up our statistical programming teams in Europe and across the world, and we are proud to welcome him to the #OneMMS family,” said Dr. Eric Harvey, Senior Director, Biometrics and Data Science at MMS and a Triangle Business Journal Healthcare Hero. “ This, combined with our strong biometrics growth in recent years, gives me pride that MMS is actively solidifying our legacy as a full-service data CRO that focuses on bridging the right industry minds with clear processes and proprietary technology to help drug development sponsors bring much-needed therapies to patients worldwide.”

Growing biometrics CRO services globally

At MMS, biometrics colleagues – those specializing in statistics, programming, data management, and clinical data science – account for a large portion of growth. Since 2020, the global biometrics CRO has experienced 133 percent growth in Europe.

“ When the opportunity arose, I knew that I could make a considerable impact on the biometrics component of our offerings at MMS, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with their top-tier client base,” said Zee. “ Finding a global biometrics CRO that has the right talent available to build compelling data and submissions fueled with a passion for science is rare. Their focus on pushing for better, stronger data shows through in their growth, their colleague and client retention, and the wealth of approved products MMS has supported.”

Learn more about global biometrics CRO support at MMS, here: https://www.mmsholdings.com/data-management-and-biostatistics/

