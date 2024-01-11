MMI and ab medica Partner to Expand Access to Symani® Surgical System

Leading distributor of surgical robotics to elevate MMI’s presence in Italy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MMI, (Medical Microinstruments, Inc.), a robotics company dedicated to increasing treatment options and improving clinical outcomes for patients with complex conditions, today announced it has partnered with ab medica, the leading Italian company in the production and distribution of medical technologies, to expand global commercialization of its Symani Surgical System. A distributor of pioneering robotic technologies for 40 years, ab medica will enhance MMI’s visibility across Italy and expand provider and patient access to microsurgical robotic technology.





“ ab medica has been on the leading edge of surgical robotics technology since the earliest days of the technology, and they are a highly trusted resource for innovators and healthcare providers,” said Nicola Matz, VP, EMEA Sales of MMI. “ Our partnership marks a significant step toward expanding the footprint of the Symani Surgical System and providing patients, such as those with breast cancer-related lymphedema or head and neck cancer, with more options for receiving complex care. For healthcare providers already working with ab medica, this will create a seamless connection to the Symani Surgical System and help to meet the growing demand for these procedures.”

The Symani Surgical System is a first-of-its-kind robotic technology that uniquely addresses the scale and complexities of microsurgery and supermicrosurgery. By allowing surgeons to replicate the natural movements of the human hand at the micro scale, it can expand treatment options for patients in need of soft tissue open surgical procedures, such as free flap reconstructions, lymphatic surgery, and trauma reconstructions. It is designed to help restore quality of life for more patients, accelerate the number of surgeons able to push the boundaries of complex procedures for delicate anatomy, and enable hospitals to expand their open surgical programs.

“ We are deeply committed to advancing innovative technology in the operating room and are pleased to add the Symani Surgical System to our partnerships,” said Filippo Pacinotti, Business Director at ab medica. “ Working with MMI will significantly strengthen our portfolio with a robotic technology for open surgery at the micro level for precision reconstruction of small blood vessels, nerves and lymphatics using the world’s smallest wristed surgical instruments.”

ab medica supports medical robotics solutions across a broad range of specialties. Since 1984, it has provided training, clinical support and technical service to ensure physicians and staff at the point of care have the resources they need to optimize the capabilities of medical technology. As one of the earliest distributors of surgical robotics platforms, ab medica has deep expertise in medical device distribution in Europe and a vast array of resources to support robotics programs at hospitals and health systems.

To learn more about MMI, visit https://mmimicro.com.

About MMI

MMI (Medical Microinstruments, Inc.) is on a mission to advance robotic technology that pushes the limits of soft tissue open surgery and opens new opportunities for surgeons to restore quality of life for more patients with complex conditions. The company was founded in 2015 near Pisa, Italy, and its proprietary Symani® Surgical System combines the world’s smallest wristed microinstruments with tremor-reducing and motion-scaling technologies to address significant unmet patient needs across the globe. This first-of-its-kind surgical robotic platform for open, soft tissue micro-level surgery can help address microvascular repair, lymphatic repair, and peripheral nerve repair. The Symani System is CE Marked for commercial use in Europe. In the United States, the system is not approved or cleared for commercial use. MMI is backed by international medtech investors including Andera Partners, BioStar, Deerfield Management, Fountain Healthcare Partners, Panakès Partners, RA Capital, Sambatech, and Wellington Partners.

About ab medica

Founded in 1984, ab medica is today the leading Italian company in the production and distribution of medical technologies and wearable medical devices, as well as a reference point for surgical robotics and telemedicine. Part of the ab medica Group are A TLC (a leading company in the global telecommunications market), Medical Labs (production of medical devices for minimally invasive surgery), Pacinotti (distribution of medical devices) and ab salud (distribution of medical devices in Spain). The International Network includes ab medica sas (France), ab medica sagl (Switzerland), Abex (Spain) and Excelencia Robótica (Portugal).

Contacts

Media:

Dan Ventresca



Matter Health for MMI



mmi@matternow.com