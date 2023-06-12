Mixed-Signal Devices Inc. Introduces the Industry’s Highest Performance Crystal Oscillator (XO) Family with 25 fs of Jitter for Frequencies up to 2 GHz

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mixed-Signal Devices Inc. today announced its entry into the high-performance timing market with the introduction of its first-generation MS11xx family of crystal oscillators (XOs). With a typical ultra-low jitter of only 25 femtoseconds (fs) integrated from 12 KHz to 20 MHz, a total stability of ±20 ppm, and with frequencies up to 2 GHz, the XOs are targeted at the most demanding applications including 5G wireless infrastructure, 56G/112G/224G Serdes clocking, 100G/200G/400G/800G OTN and coherent optics, Microwave Backhaul, and Test and Measurement.

In order to service exploding data usage across the internet networks are upgrading to higher frequencies and higher data rates. This is driving the need for higher frequency and higher performance clocks at multiple frequencies. Traditional clock solutions can offer only incremental improvements in performance. To address this need, Mixed-Signal Devices has developed Virtual CrystalTM technology that enables stable low power multi-GHz frequency references with extremely low phase noise and jitter. Adaptive signal processing algorithms continuously monitor performance and ensure consistent and reliable operation over process, voltage, and temperature variations. The devices are manufactured in a high-volume TSMC RF CMOS process. Hence, reliability and short lead times are to be expected.

“There is a strong need for high-frequency high-quality timing solutions, and we are pleased to enter this market delivering best-in-class performance,” said Dr. Avi Madisetti, CEO of Mixed-Signal Devices. “Our XOs rival the performance of a high-end SAW oscillators with the additional benefits of excellent stability, lower power, smaller size, and full frequency programmability.”

“The availability of a high-frequency fundamental-mode frequency reference that is completely programmable should be highly significant to the SoC PLL designers,” said Dr. Tommy Yu, CTO of Mixed-Signal Devices. “An integer-N PLL locked to our programmable high-quality reference will result in best-in-class performance without any frequency gaps for applications where phase noise and jitter are mission critical. The performance and complexity burden associated with a Frac-N architecture can be completely avoided.”

Key Features of MS11xx oscillators

Available at any frequency from 100 MHz to 2000 MHz with sub-Hz resolution

Ultra-Low RMS jitter of 25 fs (12 KHz to 20 MHz) for Fout > 500 MHz

Total stability of ±20 ppm

Single 1.8V supply

Temperature range -40°C to 85°C

CML/LVPECL/HCSL output formats

Output Enable/Disable Feature

Less than 10 ms start-up time

Industry standard 5×7 mm, 2.5 x 3.2 mm, 2.0 x 2.5 mm 8-pin and 6-pin LGA packages

ESD HBM 2000V, CDM 500V

Lead free / RoHS compliant

2-week lead times

Availability

Samples are available now. Production quantities will be available in Dec 2023. For more information about the jitter, phase noise performance and evaluation boards please visit www.mixed-signal.com and contact us at info@mixed-signal.com

About Mixed-Signal Devices Inc.

Mixed-Signal Devices is fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Irvine, CA, USA. We are a developer of high-performance timing silicon addressing the frequency control markets. We have solved some of the toughest challenges facing the timing industry. Our mission is to eliminate timing jitter and phase noise as a fundamental source of noise and performance degradation in communication systems.

