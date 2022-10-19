MiX Telematics Sets Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call for October 27, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET and 2:00 p.m. SAST

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MiX Telematics Limited (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT) (“MiX Telematics” or the “Company”), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time and 2:00 p.m. South African time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended September 30, 2022. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

MiX Telematics management will host the conference call and simultaneous webcast, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022



Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time and 2:00 p.m. South African time



U.S. dial-in: 1-877-451-6152



International dial-in: 1-201-389-0879



South Africa dial-in: 0-800-983-831



Conference ID: 13733661

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.mixtelematics.com.

A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through Thursday, November 3, 2022.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921



International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671



Replay ID: 13733661

About MiX Telematics



MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 838,300 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The Company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Romania and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and MiX Telematics American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Cody Cree



Gateway Group, Inc.



1-949-574-3860



MIXT@gatewayir.com