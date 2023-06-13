<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Mitutoyo America Corporation Releases New LH600F/FG Height Gage
Business Wire

Mitutoyo America Corporation Releases New LH600F/FG Height Gage

di Business Wire

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MitutoyoAmerica–Mitutoyo America Corporation, a leading manufacturer of precision metrology instruments and solutions, is proud to announce the release of the Mitutoyo LH600F/FG Linear High Measurement System. The LH600F is the latest model in the Mitutoyo Linear Height Gage line with several added features and benefits along with best-in-class accuracy using a high-accuracy scale unit and high-accuracy guiding mechanism manufactured in our own Japanese facilities.


The LH-600F now features a touch screen interface that allows for easy and intuitive operation, allowing users to measure with the press of a button or through touchscreen icons. The rotatable and adjustable display of the LH-600F also allows for use from both front and rear orientations as well. There are new output options including a Digimatic output that allows data to be sent directly to Excel or SPC software, wired or wirelessly, while maintaining USB and RS232C output capabilities.

Other new features include:

  • A new self-check feature can detect dirt or oil on the encoder, ensuring the instrument is clean and able to provide accurate measurements
  • Instant changes to units, resolution and delta measurement from the previous reading can now be made
  • An air bearing system makes it easy to move the height gage around; a semi-float mode allows it to slide more easily while taking measurements, even with heavy parts
  • Motorized capabilities provide better repeatability and reproducibility along with improved 2D mode to measure angles, bolt hole circles and more
  • A new optional footswitch is available for hands-free repeat measuring of volume parts
  • Multiple probe options (optional) and probe position is switchable for better perpendicularity and straightness measurements
  • Excellent accuracy of (1.1+0.6L/600)μm with 0.1μm/0.5μm resolution/repeatability

For more information, download the new LH600F Product Literature.

Mitutoyo Corporation is the world’s most comprehensive provider of measurement and inspection solutions offering the most complete selection of machines, sensors, systems, and services with a line encompassing CMM (coordinate measuring machines), vision, form and finish measuring machines, as well as precision tools and instruments, and metrology data management software. Mitutoyo’s nationwide network of Metrology Centers and support operations provides application, calibration, service, repair, and educational programs to ensure that our 5,500+ metrology products will deliver measurement solutions for our customers throughout their lifetime.

Contacts

Mitutoyo America Corporation

965 Corporate Boulevard, Aurora, IL 60502

Phone: (630) 820-9666;

Fax: (630) 820-2614

E-mail: marketing@mitutoyo.com
Website: www.mitutoyo.com

Media inquiries:
Larry Andersen

Content and Marketing Specialist

Phone (630) 978-6497

larry.andersen@mitutoyo.com

