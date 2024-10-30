Mitsubishi Electric to Strengthen Production Facilities for Energy System Business in U.S. and Japan

Home Business Wire Mitsubishi Electric to Strengthen Production Facilities for Energy System Business in U.S....
New investments will respond to trends in energy transition and increasing power demand

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its U.S. subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will invest approx. USD 86 million (approx. 12 billion yen) in advanced switchgear production and power electronics in the U.S. This investment is driven by the increasing demand for transmission and distribution grid products as the U.S. moves toward its renewable energy and decarbonization goals. Combined with Mitsubishi Electric’s investment in a factory in Japan, the Mitsubishi Electric Group’ total investment of approx. USD 110 million (approx. 16 billion yen) will strengthen its energy system production capabilities both in Japan and overseas.


Mitsubishi Electric Power Products will construct a new approximately 160,000 square foot Advanced Switchgear Factory in Western Pennsylvania, marking Mitsubishi Electric Power Products’ first new manufacturing facility in over a decade. Initially, the factory will focus on the production of both vacuum and gas circuit breakers. As the factory scales its operations, it will transition to predominantly manufacturing vacuum circuit breakers, aligning with Mitsubishi Electric Power Products’ commitment to meet the evolving needs of U.S. electric utilities and support the nation’s broader decarbonization efforts. Upon reaching full capacity, it is anticipated that the facility will employ more than 200 full-time workers.

