Mitsubishi Electric to Showcase Sustainable Smart Society at CES 2024

Cutting-edge technologies and integrated solutions for addressing key social challenges

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will exhibit at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, USA, from January 9 to 12, with a booth themed “To create a sustainable Smart Society where people, leading technologies and the environment can thrive together.”





Mitsubishi Electric Group has positioned the realization of sustainability as the cornerstone of its corporate management. Having identified five social challenge areas to focus on – “carbon neutral”, “circular economy”, “safety/security”, “inclusion” and “well-being” – the company is making an effort to address these through its businesses. In addition, through co-creation and by integrating knowledge from within and outside the Group, Mitsubishi Electric Group plans to transform into a “Circular Digital-Engineering” company that provides evolved integrated solutions, thereby helping to address various social issues.

Mitsubishi Electric’s booth at CES 2024 will present demonstrations, live presentations, interactive exhibits and videos to showcase cutting-edge technologies and integrated solutions that the company is leveraging in the five challenge areas. Please also visit the event microsite during the exhibition.

Exhibition Highlights

Experience the “Recycling Disco” and Learn about Plastic Sorting Technologies through interactive music and dancing

Visitors will be invited to have fun with music and dancing while experiencing recycling technologies that reuse and recirculate plastic waste as resources for a circular economy.

In 2010, Mitsubishi Electric Group became the first company in Japan to recycle plastic materials on a mass scale using static-electricity separation technology, which has contributed to the mass recycling of a wide variety of plastic products.

