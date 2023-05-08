<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Mitsubishi Electric to Ship Samples of SBD-embedded SiC-MOSFET Module
Business Wire

Mitsubishi Electric to Ship Samples of SBD-embedded SiC-MOSFET Module

di Business Wire

For extra powerful and efficient inverter systems used in railways, electric power systems and more

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will begin shipping samples of a new Schottky barrier diode (SBD)-embedded silicon carbide (SiC) metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) module, featuring dual-type 3.3kV withstand voltage and 6.0kVrms dielectric strength, on May 31. The new module is expected to support superior power, efficiency and reliability in inverter systems for large industrial equipment such as railways and electric power systems. It will be exhibited at major trade shows, including Power Conversion Intelligent Motion (PCIM) Europe 2023 in Nuremberg, Germany from May 9 to 11.

Mitsubishi Electric has already released four full-SiC modules and two 3.3kV high-voltage dual-type LV100 modules. To further contribute to high power output, efficiency and reliability in inverters for large industrial equipment, the company will soon begin providing samples of its new module, which reduces switching loss as an SiC-MOSFET with a built-in SBD and an optimized package structure.

Product Features

1)

SBD-embedded SiC-MOSFET reduces power loss and contributes to inverter output, efficiency and reliability

 
  • SBD-embedded SiC-MOSFET and optimized package structure reduce switching loss by 91% compared to company’s existing Si power module and by 66% compared to existing SiC power module, thereby reducing inverter power loss and contributing to higher output and efficiency.
  • SBD-embedded SiC-MOSFET and optimized current capacity improve inverter reliability.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Semiconductor & Device Marketing Dept.A and Dept.B

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/semiconductors/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2346

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Articoli correlati

Elite Robots to Globally Premiere New CS620 Cobot with 20 kg Payload / 5A Power Output at Upcoming Trade Shows in the United States,...

Business Wire Business Wire -
CS620, the latest cobot model of the company, featuring a 20 kg payload, a first-of-its-kind 5A output source, and...
Continua a leggere

Alorica Earns LGUs’ Trust with 14 Recognitions Upon Hiring 8,000+ Unemployed Filipinos in 2022 with Plans to Hire Thousands More in the First Half...

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Certified Great Place to Work® BPO Also Receives “PWD-Friendly Business Establishment” by the Quezon City Government for its...
Continua a leggere

Rocket Lab Successfully Launches First Batch of TROPICS Satellites for NASA

Business Wire Business Wire -
The ‘Rocket Like a Hurricane’ launch was the first of two dedicated Electron launches to deploy a constellation of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Elite Robots to Globally Premiere New CS620 Cobot with 20 kg Payload / 5A...

Business Wire