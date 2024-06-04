Home Business Wire Mitsubishi Electric to Ship Samples of 16W GaN Power Amplifier Module for...
Business Wire

Mitsubishi Electric to Ship Samples of 16W GaN Power Amplifier Module for 5G Massive MIMO Base Stations

di Business Wire

Deployment in 32T32 massive MIMO antennas will lower production costs and reduce base station power consumption

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will begin shipping samples of a new 16W-average-power gallium nitride (GaN) power amplifier module (PAM) for 5G massive MIMO (mMIMO) base stations on June 11. PAMs, which can be used in 32T32R mMIMO antennas to reduce the manufacturing cost and power consumption of 5G mMIMO base stations, are expected to be increasingly deployed as 5G networks expand from urban centers to regional areas. Mitsubishi Electric will exhibit its new 16W GaN PAM in the USA at IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2024 in Washington, DC, from June 18-20.


In September 2023, Mitsubishi Electric began providing samples of a GaN PAM that achieves an average output power of 8W (39dBm) over a wide frequency range from 3.4 to 3.8GHz, suitable for 64T64R mMIMO antennas of 5G base stations. The 16W (42dBm) GaN PAM announced today achieves even higher average output power over a wide frequency range from 3.3 to 3.8GHz and is suitable for 32T32R mMIMO antennas, extending the communication range of 5G mMIMO base stations and lowering their manufacturing cost by reducing the required number of PAMs.

