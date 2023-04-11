<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Mitsubishi Electric to Provide Additional Disaster Relief to Earthquake-affected Areas in Southern Turkey

di Business Wire

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that Mitsubishi Electric group will provide additional disaster relief in response to a request by Turkey’s Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) in the form of 500 air conditioners (equivalent to approx. 32 million yen) to be donated to temporary shelters that are urgently being set up in southern Turkey following the earthquake that struck the region on February 6.

In addition to previously announced donations, Mitsubishi Electric’s local subsidiaries in Turkey have been providing assistance to the affected areas since the earthquake, including donations of water, food, other daily necessities and human blood. In addition to these support activities, Mitsubishi Electric group will now deliver air conditioners to help improve the living environment in the affected areas.

This brings the total amount of the group’s support to the areas affected by the earthquake in southern Turkey to the equivalent of approx. 55 million yen. In addition, Mitsubishi Electric group also raised funds through the Mitsubishi Electric SOCIO-ROOTS Fund, a matching gift program under which the company matched and doubled the amount of donations made by its employees to social welfare facilities and organizations.

Mitsubishi Electric group expresses its deepest sympathy to all those affected by the earthquake and sincerely hopes for the earliest possible recovery of the disaster-stricken areas.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

