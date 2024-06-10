Mitsubishi Electric Ships Two New SBD-embedded SiC-MOSFET Modules

For extra-powerful, high-efficiency inverter systems in railcars, electric power systems and more

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has begun shipping low-current 3.3kV/400A and 3.3kV/200A versions of a Schottky barrier diode (SBD) embedded silicon carbide (SiC) metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) module for large industrial equipment, including rolling stock and electric power systems, from today, June 10. Together with the existing 3.3kV/800A version, the newly named UnifullTM series comprises three modules to meet the growing demand for inverters capable of increasing power output and power conversion efficiency in large industrial equipment. The new modules will be exhibited at major trade shows, including Power Conversion Intelligent Motion (PCIM) Europe 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany from June 11 to 13.





Mitsubishi Electric’s SBD-embedded SiC-MOSFET modules, including the 3.3kV/800A version released on March 29, feature an optimized package structure to reduce switching loss and improve SiC performance. Compared to existing power modules, UnifullTM modules, significantly reduce switching loss and contribute to higher power output and efficiency in large industrial equipment, making them suitable for auxiliary power supplies in railcars and drive systems with relatively small capacities.

Product Features 1) Low-current modules suitable for inverters of various output capacities – New 3.3kV/400A and 3.3kV/200A versions of Mitsubishi Electric’s SBD-embedded SiC-MOSFET module, together with the existing 3.3kV/800A, comprise the new UnifullTM series. – The new low-current modules are suitable for the auxiliary power supplies of rolling stock and relatively small-capacity drive systems, expanding the range of applications for improving the power conversion efficiency of inverters in large industrial equipment with varying power requirements.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Customer Inquiries

Semiconductor & Device Marketing Dept. A and Dept. B



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



www.MitsubishiElectric.com/semiconductors/powerdevices/

Media Inquiries

Takeyoshi Komatsu



Public Relations Division



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



Tel: +81-3-3218-2332



prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/