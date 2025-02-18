Mitsubishi Electric Researcher Elevated to IEEE Fellow, Class of 2025

Recognized for contributions to technological innovation and societal progress

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that Dr. Stefano Di Cairano of Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories, Inc. (Cambridge, MA, USA) has been elevated to the title of IEEE Fellow. IEEE, the world’s largest association of some 420,000 professionals engaged in electrical/electronic engineering and information/communication technology in 160 countries, confers fellowships annually to no more than 0.1% of its voting members for outstanding contributions to technological innovation and societal progress.

Dr. Stefano Di Cairano: For contributions to predictive and constrained control in automotive and aerospace applications

Dr. Stefano Di Cairano was elevated to IEEE Fellow, as recommended by the Control Systems Society, for contributions to predictive and constrained control in automotive and aerospace applications. His research developed methods and algorithms to achieve real-time computation of constrained optimization with guarantees of safety, robustness, and performance. Through these developments he demonstrated the effectiveness and impact of predictive and constrained control methods, such as model predictive control and reference governor, in automotive and aerospace domains, and paved the way to the widespread usage of those methods in real-world applications. The developed methods were implemented in multiple Mitsubishi Electric applications. Some notable results are the mass production of nonlinear model predictive control for automotive driver assistance systems, achieving increased safety and comfort for cars, and for high-precision autonomous maneuvering of trucks in shipping yards, to optimize transportation in supply chains.

