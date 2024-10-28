Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc. to Build a Manufacturing Factory in Western Pennsylvania as Part of an $86 Million Investment in Advanced Switchgear and Power Electronics in North America

WARRENDALE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (“MEPPI”), in collaboration with its parent company Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (“MELCO”) in Japan, announced an $86 million investment in advanced switchgear production and power electronics in the U.S. This investment is driven by the increasing demand for transmission and distribution grid products as the U.S. moves toward renewable energy and decarbonization goals.





Mitsubishi Electric Corporation’s approval of the MEPPI investment represents a broader strategy to strengthen its production capabilities of energy systems both in Japan and overseas.

MEPPI will construct a new approximately 160,000 square foot Advanced Switchgear Factory in Western Pennsylvania, marking MEPPI’s first new manufacturing facility in over a decade. Initially, the factory will focus on the production of both vacuum and gas circuit breakers. As the factory scales its operations, it will transition to predominantly manufacturing vacuum circuit breakers, aligning with MEPPI’s commitment to meet the evolving needs of U.S. electric utilities and support the nation’s broader decarbonization efforts. Upon reaching full capacity, it is anticipated that the facility will employ more than 200 full-time workers.

MEPPI will also expand and upgrade its existing facilities in Warrendale, PA, with investments in power electronics and test labs.

Tricia Breeger, President and CEO of MEPPI, emphasized the strategic importance of these investments, stating, “ At MEPPI, we lead with innovation. By investing in a state-of-the-art switchgear factory, we will better serve our customers, and we will significantly advance the production of critical components that strengthen both distribution and transmission grids while driving new technologies forward in support of the nation’s decarbonization initiatives. Our switchgear and power electronics solutions are essential for meeting the growing demand for electricity, from powering homes and businesses to supporting the rapid expansion of data centers.”

MEPPI will implement advanced software and automation technologies both at the new switchgear factory and within its existing switchgear operations. Breeger continued, “ By introducing process improvements, we will optimize operational efficiency and maintain our commitment to product quality, ensuring that we meet the growing energy needs of the U.S. while staying at the forefront of technological innovation.”

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is investing in MEPPI’s expansion. The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $4 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant and a $2.75 million Pennsylvania First grant.

“ Pennsylvania is open for business, and we are working every single day to make our Commonwealth the best state in the nation for business growth and economic opportunity,” said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. “ Right here in the Pittsburgh region, we’re making targeted investments to attract more projects like MEPPI’s, boost our economy, and create good-paying jobs for Pennsylvanians. Since day one, my Administration has been focused on building a stronger economy that creates opportunities and a brighter future for our communities – and these jobs are yet another step forward in that work.”

About Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI) specializes in delivering secure and sustainable energy systems and solutions to the electric power industry, including smart grid distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS), battery energy storage solutions (BESS), and substation monitoring utilizing advanced analytics. In addition, MEPPI’s Critical Power Solutions Division solves the challenges of mission critical facilities with complete solutions for data center operators from hyperscale to edge. MEPPI’s Diamond Vision Division designs, constructs, and maintains large-scale, high-definition video displays for advertising, architectural enhancement, and stadium viewing. MEPPI’s Transportation Systems Division provides power, comfort, and efficiency solutions to the rail industry. Information on MEPPI’s complete line of products, services, and solutions for the electric power, data center, visual display, and rail transportation industries can be found at www.MEPPI.com. Headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, MEPPI is a U.S. wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its “Changes for the Better.” The company recorded a revenue of 5,257.9 billion yen (U.S. $34.8 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com.

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥151 = U.S. $1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2024.

Contacts

Jodi McKinney



Corporate Communications



Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI)



Jodi.McKinney@meppi.com

724.713.8500