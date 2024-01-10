Mitsubishi Electric J1 Series Power Semiconductor Modules Optimizes Electric Motorcycle Performance

Mitsubishi Electric and LiveWire collaborate to achieve optimal performance of electric motorcycles

LAS VEGAS & CYPRESS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. and its Semiconductor and Device Division (SDD) are featured at CES 2024 in collaboration with LiveWire EV, LLC, a leader in the electric motorcycle sector that is backed by majority shareholder Harley-Davidson, Inc. SDD provides advanced power semiconductor modules for LiveWire’s S2 product line that optimize the performance of its environmentally friendly motorcycles, with the possibility to accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in a mere three seconds, among other benefits.

LiveWire’s S2 Del Mar® and S2 Del Mar LE® motorcycles are the first in the nation to incorporate Mitsubishi Electric’s advanced electric-power technology.

“This reflects our commitment to working with other highly innovative companies to help create a smarter, more sustainable world,” said Adam Falcsik, senior product manager, of Mitsubishi Electric US’s Semiconductor and Device Division. “Enabling vehicle electrification is one of our core global priorities; it aligns with our goal to promote carbon neutrality, and we’re excited to contribute to LiveWire’s development of the next generation of electric motorcycles.”

“The all-electric experience that Mitsubishi Electric helps enable is transformative, providing riders with a positive connection to the world around them while riding, free of heat, vibration and noise,” said Vance Strader, Chief Technical Officer for LiveWire. “In addition to eliminating costs for fuel, and reducing maintenance and repair, our electric motorcycles offer single-speed transmission and acceleration capabilities creating a compelling ownership experience for motorcyclists globally.”

Mitsubishi Electric’s J1 series power semiconductor modules are compact, lightweight, and power-dense silicon-based modules. They are currently used in the automotive industry and are also suitable for various types of electric vehicles.

The J1 series contributes significantly to the S2 Del Mar’s impressive performance metrics, including an electric motor torque of 194 FT-LB, an engine with 84 horsepower, the capability to reach a level 2 charge in 78 minutes, and a city range of 113 miles.

A LiveWire S2 Del Mar will be on display at Mitsubishi Electric’s booth at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Shows (CES), located in the West Hall, Booth #3541. For additional information, visit ces.mitsubishielectric.com.

About Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.

Headquartered in Cypress, CA, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., is a US affiliate company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and manufactures cooling and heating products, elevators and escalators, space and sensing systems, and semiconductor devices. Mitsubishi Electric contributes to a vibrant and sustainable society through continuous innovation and “Making Changes for the Better.” For additional information visit us.mitsubishielectric.com/en.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With over 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its “Changes for the Better.” For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com.

About LiveWire

LiveWire has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. LiveWire is backed by majority shareholder Harley-Davidson, Inc. LiveWire comes from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and is capitalizing on a decade of its learnings in the EV sector.

