Mitsubishi Electric and Nozomi Networks to Expand Operational Technology Security Business

One-stop OT solutions for enhanced system security and availability

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has reached agreement with Nozomi Networks Inc, a developer and distributor of operational technology (OT) security solutions, to jointly pursue OT security initiatives including marketing and technical development. As part of the agreement, Mitsubishi Electric has acquired an equity stake in Nozomi Networks.


Mitsubishi Electric will integrate its factory-automation (FA) equipment and OT security solutions with Nozomi Networks’ OT network-visualization and intrusion-detection technologies to create OT security solutions that enhance both robust security and continuous system operation. In addition, comprehensive OT security measures ranging from visualization/intrusion detection to network defense and remote access will be realized by incorporating the products and technologies of Mitsubishi Electric partners TXOne (since December 2023) and Dispel (since February 2024).

By providing more secure environments for the use of OT data, Mitsubishi Electric aims to accelerate digital manufacturing using data throughout entire product lifecycles, from design and installation to operation and maintenance, and thereby strengthen the company’s Circular Digital-Engineering business.

Mitsubishi Electric offers one-stop OT security solutions to protect manufacturing sites from cyberattacks. The company has extensive experience with IT security technologies for various industries including finance, and in-depth knowledge of control equipment and systems, especially for manufacturing, which it provides through a full range of services, from assessment and consulting to countermeasures and operational support.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
OT Security Business Development Dept.

Industry & Mobility Business Area

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/fa/support/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2346

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

